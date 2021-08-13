Around San Diego: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

By Colleen O’Connor

Part 4 of “What’s Up with the Mayor’s Get It Done?”

Starting with the “Good.” Rain, thunder, and lightning introduced some much-needed good news and good memories.

Nearly a quarter inch of rain at San Diego’s airport. That broke the all- time record for the day. Rolling thunder, missing since childhood accompanied by that wonderful sheet lightening once used to count the miles from light to thunder. Remember one-one thousand, two-one thousand. A once reliable yardstick for the approaching storm.

The “Bad” is the Mayor’s “Get It Done” app that has yet to clear the massive piles of fallen palm fronds laying about Presidio Park. Specifically, around the Taylor Street off and on ramps.

The “Ugly” reared its head in several places. Trash (again not picked up by “Get It Done” app).

Surely, The City can clean up the trash as fast as they okay massive in-fill projects like the controversial NAVWAR project ; the Sports Arena “entertainment” housing complex, and infills along Friars Road and the older San Diego neighborhoods.

Clean up what already exists before more Mega-Projects.

And get a TRASH CZAR.

Post script:

Friends visiting from Arizona saw city workers out washing the sidewalks in downtown. They had moved all of the homeless off the blocks and were power washing and sweeping the sidewalks down 8th and F streets.

And another friend told me, “The window at the Mission Hills Library has been fixed!”