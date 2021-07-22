Will Point Loma High School Be Ready for its Opening on August 26? – Updated

School begins August 26. Will the “new” Point Loma High School be ready?
The principal is optimistic.
Here’s the new design:
Here’s an update from Pt Loma Assoc from July 22:
By the first day of school, the following elements of the project will be complete, with only minor work remaining:
-Completion and occupancy of new campus flagship building 800 (library/classroom).
-Renovated building 200.
-Completion of Clove parking lot.
Work that will be remaining, with estimated completion in Spring 2022:
-Building 300 renovation and associated site work (landscape/hardscape).
-Athletic Improvements (visitor side – bleachers, ticket booth, restrooms/concession and storage buildings and practice fields).”
That’s the word from San Diego Unified.
Thanks to the Point Loma Association newsletter. Here’s their website.
{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }
I think the original full completion was scheduled for November 2021? Amazing that with ZERO students on campus they still managed to finish late. As someone who lives close I cannot wait for this to be over!