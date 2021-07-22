Will Point Loma High School Be Ready for its Opening on August 26? – Updated

School begins August 26. Will the “new” Point Loma High School be ready?

The principal is optimistic.

Here’s the new design:

Here’s an update from Pt Loma Assoc from July 22:

By the first day of school, the following elements of the project will be complete, with only minor work remaining:

-Completion and occupancy of new campus flagship building 800 (library/classroom).

-Renovated building 200.

-Completion of Clove parking lot.

Work that will be remaining, with estimated completion in Spring 2022:

-Building 300 renovation and associated site work (landscape/hardscape).

-Athletic Improvements (visitor side – bleachers, ticket booth, restrooms/concession and storage buildings and practice fields).”

That’s the word from San Diego Unified.

Thanks to the Point Loma Association newsletter. Here’s their website.