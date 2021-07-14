The Navy Is Launching a Major Redevelopment Project and Many San Diegans Aren’t Paying Attention

By Phillip Halpern / San Diego Union-Tribune OpEd / July 13, 2021

The U.S. Navy has embraced “stealth” technology with the launch of three Zumwalt class warships. This technology allows the ships to elude radar, sail into enemy territory undetected and conduct surveillance in a clandestine manner. Such stealth strategies are, of course, both necessary and laudable when undertaken in the national interest.

Unfortunately, the Navy has also recently launched a stealthy redevelopment project, which has been flying under the radar of most San Diego residents. This project — which is shamefully supported by the city of San Diego — seeks to modernize the old SPAWAR site (a collection of buildings alongside Pacific Highway just east of Old Town) and the Navy’s Old Town campus (a contiguous area running along Midway Drive). The cost: destruction of the very quality of life we all prize in living, working and vacationing in this beautiful city.

These two properties (collectively named NAVWAR) comprise more than 70 acres spanning almost a mile along Interstate 5 and falling on both sides of Pacific Highway. The Navy has proposed five alternatives for the site, which vary greatly in their impact upon the local community.

Alternative 1 — which the Navy appears to dismiss out of hand — would be funded entirely by the Navy and simply require renovating the existing buildings.

Alternatives 2 and 3 would call for public-private mixed-use developments. The few existing buildings would be demolished and approximately 100 buildings would be built in their place. These buildings would dwarf the normal 30-foot coastal limit and be as high as 240 feet (22 or so stories).

Alternatives 4 and 5 — which the Navy and city officials are pushing — are even worse. These would replace the existing NAVWAR buildings with as many as 109 new edifices, including 35 high-rise buildings that would be as tall as 350 feet (more than 30 stories) and encompass millions of square feet of commercial, hotel and residential space.

For the balance of this article, please go here.

Phillip Halpern was an assistant U.S. attorney for 36 years in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Diego. He is a resident of Mission Hills.