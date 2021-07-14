Restaurant Review: Breakfast Republic in Ocean Beach

Breakfast Republic

4839 Newport Avenue

Ocean Beach, CA 92107

619-255-7255

Open from 7:00am – 3:00pm.

By Judi Curry

It seems like forever since I stepped into a restaurant for a meal. Perhaps because it has been over a year since I really did an “inside” review. Yesterday I decided it was time to break that barrier, and went with Al, the owner of Fairouz Restaurant, to one of my favorite restaurants for breakfast. Suffice it to say, he had never been there; in fact, he hasn’t been to many San Diego restaurants because you can usually find him at his own establishment. I was curious to see what he thought of the décor; the wait staff; and, of course, the food.

There was a very short wait for our table at 10:00 am, but by the time we left an hour and a half later, customers were lined up on the stairs waiting for their tables. Reservations are not accepted and it is a “first come, first serve” basis. I noticed that the outside dining that I had seen before was not being utilized, and I suspect they are taking it down.

We were greeted by one of the bartenders – Rachella – and from the moment she came to our table magic seemed to appear. She was excellent – both as the bartender and as our waitperson. She spent time with us explaining the specials of the day; the restaurant itself, etc. I think that if Al could have hired her he would have.

One of the specials for the summer months is a Pina Colada French Toast. It was made with coconut, pineapple, and had a delicious syrup with it. And… I could get it as a half-order as well as a full order. Since I used to drink Pina Colada’s, there was no question that was my choice for breakfast.

Al decided on the Shrimp and Ricotta Frittata. It was an open face omelet with asparagus, red bell pepper, shrimp, bacon, ricotta cheese and chives. It came with a side of house potatoes and bread. It was $15 and well worth it, although the potatoes could have been served a little hotter than they were. The Frittata was served in a cast iron frying pan placed on a bread board, where the potatoes were also placed. Al kept remarking on how good the frittata was.

We also both ordered Bloody Mary’s – Al ordered his as spicy as it could be; I am more of a “wuss” – and ordered mine mild. Al thought his could be even spicier; mine was perfect.

When it was time for Rachella to go on a lunch break, she came over to our table and told us she was leaving. I asked her where she was going for lunch, and that developed into a discussion about Fairouz. Al wrote something out for her, and invited her to visit his restaurant sometime in the near future. The person that was taking over for her came over to our table and introduced herself; also said that if there was anything she could do for us to just let her know. Another well-trained employee!

Over all the food was excellent; the atmosphere was delightful; the service impeccable; and a place that has we will go back to again. It does serve vegan options as well as being vegetarian friendly. A lot of choices for all tastes.

[Editordude: Here’s Judi’s review of BR from May 2017.]