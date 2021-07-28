San Diego Is About to Sell Off Our Public Spaces for Outdoor Dining

It’s not being touted as a “sell-off”, but that’s really what it is. The City of San Diego is preparing to sell the public spaces, the sidewalks and parking spaces that restaurants used during the pandemic – to those businesses. It’s called a “fee” but it’s more like a sale or lease.

The city is moving in the direction of making the parking spaces and sidewalks taken over by restaurants during the last 15 months or so “permanent.”

Let’s call it for what it is. The privatization of public space, of the “commons.”

City officials announced Monday a new program to “make permanent the emergency outdoor dining permits the city issued to restaurants across the city shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began,” as the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The new program, “Spaces as Places” is admirable on its face. As the U-T described:

In exchange for allowing restaurants to permanently expand into outdoor spaces like sidewalks and on-street parking spots, the city would collect a fee to cover recreational amenities that would aim to make streets more like public promenades.

The size of the fee paid by each restaurant would be based on the amount of public “right-of-way” land they take over. The fee would be lower if the right-of-way land would be open to the public during hours the restaurant is closed.

Half the revenue from the proposed fee would cover upgrades to right-of-way areas across the city. The other half would cover efforts to create outdoor dining areas in neighborhoods deemed “communities of concern,” which are typically ethnically diverse neighborhoods where incomes are relatively low.

The fee revenue could be used for “sidewalk widening, street trees and other upgrades to make streets more appealing to walkers and cyclists.” The U-T reported:

City officials said the proposal would include barriers to protect outdoor diners and pedestrians. And outdoor dining would be prohibited on streets where the speed limit is greater than 30 mph. Outdoor dining would also need to be at least 20 feet from an intersection and not within an alley, bike lane or bus lane.

It also could not be near storm drains or fire hydrants. Outdoor dining in residential areas would have more limited hours. City officials said the proposal includes a variety of options for restaurants and neighborhoods, including curb extensions, public promenades and dining in former restaurant parking lots in areas near transit.

City Council members, apparently, were full of praise for the proposal, “as an innovative way to boost restaurants” as well as make neighborhoods more walkable and bikable. It helps the city’s climate action plan, and “half” of the new money is pledged for low-income areas. Councilmember Marni von Wilpert called the permanent expansion of outdoor dining a “silver lining” of the pandemic.

Jen Campbell was more cautionary, however, and expressed concern that the changes could make it harder for older residents to dine out. She wants city officials to find a solution, possibly including parking spots reserved for elderly people. The city proposal would prevent removal of handicapped parking spots. She told staff and colleagues: “I urge you to think twice. There needs to be a balance.”

Concerns by Councilmembers Stephen Whitburn and Sean Elo-Rivera were on safety issues. Whitburn was quoted: “How are we going to prevent cars from crashing into seating that is extended out into what used to be a parking lane or a traffic lane?”

This all came out at Monday’s meeting of the council’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Committee. Two workshops held in June were attended by more than 150 people, including many restaurant owners. The city is conducting a survey on the new proposed program.

Sure, on the surface, this all seems chill. Those struggling restaurants need a break – they provide jobs and food for locals and tourists.

But, why is the city considering making the expansions “permanent”? The original permits for the expansions have already been extended for a year just recently. So, why can’t they be extended each year with applications? Why do they have to be permanent?

As a platform for Ocean Beach and beyond, the OB Rag has consistently and historically guarded our public space, our commons over the years. The commons are for the people, the public – it’s space that everyone is allowed to be in, by law, by tradition, it’s a civic right. Private encroachment into that space deserves our attention and review.

The Rag has criticized local OB businesses when they’ve encroached into public space, and we were able to have one restaurant cut back its dangerous encroachment.

Then came the pandemic – and most of us applauded when restaurants were allowed to expand in order to survive. We watched understandably when structures, awnings, plastic – even surfboards – went up and over space that used to belong to the public. In many cases, private enclosures were created where once we were invited without having to pay for a meal and drink.

Yet, what do the residents of the community and the other businesses who aren’t restaurants feel about the take-away of space? Parking issues were real during the pre-pandemic days, and businesses relied on customers finding nearby parking. As did customers.

Sure, there is the concept that has been popularized during the pandemic of making business areas like Newport Avenue free of cars altogether – but that still does not have to include the loss of public space.

If the extensions for outdoor dining are made “permanent” for a lease, or fee, or even “tax”, or whatever you want to call it, this is really a sale of our public space. It’s called privatization, the use for private interests and profit of what was public.

The people already knew spaces were places and have for years been pressuring the city to upgrade and improve those public spaces. More trees, more benches, more street lights that worked and didn’t spy on you. Now the city wants to sell off all that space for the people so it can finally make those improvements people have been clamoring for.