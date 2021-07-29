Arrest Made in Violent Assault in Ocean Beach Over Firepit

San Diego police have confirmed a man has been arrested in connection with a violent attack in Ocean Beach on June 15 over a firepit. 34-year-old Gabriel Ramos was arrested on June 24 for a violent assault on Kobe La.

Kobe La and his girlfriend Kristina Castillo were at the beach for a fun time with friends, but it turned ugly.

In the evening, a man approached them and claimed that they stole his spot on the beach. The group offered to share, but they say the man refused and threatened to return when it got dark. He did return at night with a few other people. The first man and his group started the fight.

La was punched and underwent surgery for his injuries. He suffered facial fractures in the attack.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Ramos bailed out of jail and was given a return date of November 4. Official charges will be announced at that hearing.

From original reports of the incident, the group that assaulted Kobe La and his friends, who were mainly Asian-Americans, issued racist threats and Kobe’s Black friend was called the “N-word.”

News source: 10News