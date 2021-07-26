Inside Baseball and the ‘Blueprint San Diego’ Scam

By Mat Wahlstrom

If you hang around journalists for any length of time, you’ll hear the term “inside baseball.” It’s the metaphor of choice for explaining the things that *don’t* get reported in a story.

Normally meant to describe the nuances of how political decisions are made, in San Diego it’s also about certain media collaborating with the players on whom they report.

The big teams in this league are lobbyist and issue advocacy nonprofits such as Circulate San Diego, BikeSD, the Climate Action Campaign, and Voice of San Diego. They improperly self-report to the IRS not as 501(c)4 “social welfare organizations” — for whom donors’ contributions are taxable yet can engage in political activity, but as 501(c)3 “charities” — which are restricted from political activity as a consequence of donors being able to wholly deduct their contributions.

Once you know the rules you can see how the game is played.

They pay no taxes on their millions in income and their customers write off their hundreds of thousands in lobbying expenses as donations. In turn, they endorse and fund-raise for our elected officials, who then use their positions to direct our government to appoint their board members, employees and associates to city positions, enact their proposals and pass their projects, and award them public contracts and grants — with the “sponsored” media calling the plays.

All of it paid for by you and me. And the cost is not just to our wallets but our democratic process.

Which brings us to Blueprint San Diego, a “Citywide” initiative to re-write the terms of elected community planning groups (CPGs) decision-making on their Community Plans.

Announced last week to great fanfare (and no scrutiny), it’s cut whole cloth from a paper that California Western School of Law somehow saw fit to publish in March 2020 by Colin Parent, executive director of Circulate San Diego and La Mesa city councilmember.

Without reciting all twenty-five pages, here is the central argument:

Local voters making decisions on their land use is bad because they’re local.

Therefore decision making on land use needs to be made at a higher level.

The only higher level that can be trusted is developer interests represented by proxies such as Circulate, etc.

It allows that “issues of design, character, and history may all be appropriate for decision-making at a project, or neighborhood level,” but everything else should be taken away. (Not-so-fun fact: this paper also crows about Circulate’s success at removing minimums for parking the past several years as a model for how to make these drastic changes under the radar.)

Community Plans are intended to provide fair and clear rules made by neighborhood determination for development to follow for a period of twenty years regarding land use, mobility, urban design, public safety, recreation, conservation, noise, and historic preservation.

But according to Circulate and its mayor-select, having CPGs decide on all those things is a major bummer for real estate speculation, so Blueprint is a plan to cut them out of the process. And this plan would not just to “speed up” approval of new Community Plans but make its rule changes retroactive to *all* the existing Community Plans.

Thankfully there’s still time to act. The Blueprint scam is still at its earliest stages. The first public hearing is set for Thursday, August 5, from noon to 2PM via Zoom. Attend if you can and sign up for updates from the city here

And if you have an old car, think about donating it somewhere else.