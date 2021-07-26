How San Diego Incubates White Extremism with One America News

By Jean Guerrero / Los Angeles Times / July 22, 2021

The pro-Trump cable propaganda network One America News is headquartered in a sandy-colored building in the San Diego sun.

It doesn’t look like the epicenter of a collective delusion in which Trump remains president, the COVID-19 vaccine is deadly and “illegal aliens” are destroying the country.

But OAN, launched in 2013 by Louisiana-born technology magnate Robert Herring, is the latest chapter in San Diego’s history as a hotbed of white paranoid extremism. The network has become Trump’s favorite Big Lie megaphone about the “stolen” presidential election. In March, Pearson Sharp, one of its star correspondents, said in a report, “There’s still serious doubts about who’s actually president.” In another, he suggested COVID-19 vaccines are causing mass deaths. He has also said “hordes of illegal aliens” are “turning real Americans into second-class citizens,” and called Biden’s immigration policies “nation-killing.”

The diverse border city of San Diego has long been a magnet for white extremists. The Ku Klux Klan arrived a century ago to terrorize Mexicans. In 1980, the KKK’s Tom Metzger won a county district’s Democratic nomination. He lost the primary, but launched White Aryan Resistance, and a cable TV show.

