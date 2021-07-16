Detailed Drawings for Proposed Deck at Inn at Sunset Cliffs

There was so much interest in Geoff Page’s report on the OB Planning Board’s review of the proposed deck at the Inn at Sunset Cliffs, that we decided to post its detailed drawings. The images were presented during the OBPB meeting.

The Inn At Sunset Cliffs Plan Drawings

By Geoff Page

This article is a visual follow up to the one on July 12, “Deck Expansion at Inn at Sunset Cliffs Nixed by OB Planning Board.” It is often much easier to understand a project by looking a plan drawings. The OB planning board’s Project Review subcommittee does a great job of providing project documents for the public to review.

The Inn’s plans can be seen here . at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mj4p2cdNN3CtpFcgbr7mR1QEZlZXXNUZ/view

The following are a few snapshots from those plans that help illustrate the issues.  The title of the plans is “Coastal Bluff Stabilization,” which is misleading by itself.  As previously detailed, the project involves finally demolishing and removing the illegal lower deck and building a new seawall. The new wall would replace the existing seawall that is in danger of collapse, according to The Inn’s engineer.

Engineer Walt Crampton provided pictures that showed some of the masonry at the  bottom of the existing seawall was gone leaving a shallow overhang. As with Crampton’s claim that a concrete slab atop the new wall was essential, the claim of imminent collapse was exaggerated for effect. No information was provided for what was pictured, such as the length of this overhang, to take anyone’s word that this was a serious problem.

For much more information and additional pictures, check out the link provided above.

Image 1

Image 2 – This picture is an aerial view, or what is called a “plan” view of the existing site. Note how far back from the existing wall and the bluff edge the actual structures are.  This gives perspective to what the opponents pointed out, that the seawall is not designed to protect the buildings.

Image 3 – This is a plan view of the proposed wall location. The existing bluff is indicated in the squiggly lines behind the new wall.  From the wall to the where the squiggly lines end closest to the buildings is the area of public land The Inn wants to use.  Notice how far from The Inn buildings the proposed wall is.

Image 4 – This picture, an “elevation” view, shows how tall the wall will be. The tallest section is about 25 feet high and about 50 feet long.  The shortest section is about 10 feet high by 45 feet long.  Overall, the wall is 170 feet long.

This is what is called a cross section view showing the proposed design from one side. Note the misleadingly named “walking surface” at the top and behind the wall. This is a euphemism for “deck.”

 

Tyler Tremblay July 16, 2021 at 10:07 am

Looks like a good plan – love the Inn at Sunset Cliffs. Barring any serious environmental issues I think they should be able to do it.

Frank Gormlie July 16, 2021 at 10:17 am

Tyler, did you read Geoff’s report? It’s a must.

Paul Webb July 16, 2021 at 10:28 am

If you are the owners of the Inn, it’s a great project. Otherwise, it’s terrible!

