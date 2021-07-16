Detailed Drawings for Proposed Deck at Inn at Sunset Cliffs

There was so much interest in Geoff Page’s report on the OB Planning Board’s review of the proposed deck at the Inn at Sunset Cliffs, that we decided to post its detailed drawings. The images were presented during the OBPB meeting.

The Inn At Sunset Cliffs Plan Drawings

By Geoff Page

This article is a visual follow up to the one on July 12, “Deck Expansion at Inn at Sunset Cliffs Nixed by OB Planning Board.” It is often much easier to understand a project by looking a plan drawings. The OB planning board’s Project Review subcommittee does a great job of providing project documents for the public to review.

The Inn’s plans can be seen here . at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mj4p2cdNN3CtpFcgbr7mR1QEZlZXXNUZ/view

The following are a few snapshots from those plans that help illustrate the issues. The title of the plans is “Coastal Bluff Stabilization,” which is misleading by itself. As previously detailed, the project involves finally demolishing and removing the illegal lower deck and building a new seawall. The new wall would replace the existing seawall that is in danger of collapse, according to The Inn’s engineer.

Engineer Walt Crampton provided pictures that showed some of the masonry at the bottom of the existing seawall was gone leaving a shallow overhang. As with Crampton’s claim that a concrete slab atop the new wall was essential, the claim of imminent collapse was exaggerated for effect. No information was provided for what was pictured, such as the length of this overhang, to take anyone’s word that this was a serious problem.

For much more information and additional pictures, check out the link provided above.