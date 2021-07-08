Airbnb Claims Crackdown on Parties Prevented 6,000 ‘Risky’ San Diego Bookings

By Mark Saunders / ABC10News / June 29, 2021

Airbnb said Monday, June 28, that its crackdown on unauthorized parties in the San Diego area has blocked thousands of potentially risky reservations.

The vacation rental booking company said that since it began its campaign last year, 6,000 people were either blocked or redirected while making potentially risky reservation attempts. That’s compared to 15,000 in Los Angeles and 4,500 in Las Vegas, according to Ben Breit, the head of Trust and Safety Communications for Airbnb.

“Probably many of them are great people that were trying to book for legitimate reasons but haven’t earned that trust yet on Airbnb,” Breit explained.

Breit said the attempt to stop more unauthorized parties from happening is working so far.

“We’ve been gradually escalating our measures to try and stop unauthorized parties to the best of our abilities,” said Breit. “Everyone deserves the right to have peace and quiet in their neighborhood.”

The new figures were announced ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend, when bookings and gatherings are expected for many of San Diego’s tourism hotspots. Airbnb added that to prepare for the holiday, it’s prohibiting guests that don’t have a history of positive reviews from making one-night reservations of entire homes across the country.

