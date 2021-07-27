A Return to a Favorite After 10 Years – Taste of the Himalayas in the Midway

Restaurant Review

Taste of the Himalayas

3185 Midway Drive

San Diego, CA 92110

619-866-6922

By Judi Curry

One of the first restaurants in San Diego that I reviewed was the Taste of the Himalayas, way back in 2011 – almost ten years to the day. A lot has transpired in those ten years, and a former student from Switzerland that was with me during those years, suggested that we try it for lunch. I have been back there many times; the food has always been good, reasonable; different, and I have introduced many people to Indian food there.

Corinne and I decided to arrive about 11:30 am for lunch. We wanted to get there early before the crowd arrived – if, indeed, there was a crowd. Few things have changed, but those that we noticed were nice. For one thing, the back room was used for lunch. In the past, I have always eaten in the front room, which I like because it gives me an opportunity to see who is coming in to eat, who is coming in for take-out, etc. When we were seated there were already 4 other tables being occupied.

The “busboy” – hardly a “boy” but acting in that role, almost immediately brought us water and eating utensils. The waitress seemed rather shy, and I am not sure she understood our comments when we made them. (I asked if Sanjog Chaudhary was working today and she answered “yes.” I asked her if he could come see us because both Corinne and I knew him as the owner of the restaurant. (I did not intend to do the review at the time I asked to see him.) He never came to see us but I think it was because the waitperson did not understand what Corinne and I asked for.

The lunch menu had changed only slightly. For starters in 2011 the price for the lunch was $6.95. The lunch today was $9.99, and, like ten years ago, you have your your choice of two of the ten entrees, and the meal is was served with Rice, Lentil Soup and Naan Bread.

Corinne ordered the Vegetable Coconut Curry, which consisted of seasonal vegetables cooked with coconut and Himalayan herbs and her second item was Chicken Curry. That is a boneless chicken cooked with herbs and spices, authentic Nepalese style. When asked what degree she wanted the spices to be, she stated “mild” and they were. There was a lot of food for a lunch, and both she and I took home part of the lunch to have for dinner that night.

I ordered Chicken Chilly, a boneless chicken sautéed with onion, tomato, bell peppers, garlic, ginger and served chef style. My second dish was Chicken Tikka Masala, again marinated boneless chicken cooked in their signature creamy gravy of Tikka Masala. As it has been every time I have been in the restaurant, the food was hot, well seasoned, and very pleasing to the palate. If you take the lentil soup, the rice and the Naan, the $9.99 you are being charged for lunch is more than reasonable. And … to have it taste so good is the bonus that keeps me going in there.

I do want to add that ever though Corinne and I both had chicken, the menu also has salmon, lamb and goat available on the lunch menu.

The dinner menu is quite extensive, offering Appetizers, Soup and Salads, Vegetarian Tarkari, a variety of Chicken Curries, Lamb Curries, and Seafood Curries. Additionally there are several Tandoori’s, Biryani’s, Momo, and desserts. There are several side orders of different kinds of Naan also available.

It was great to see that in spite of the pandemic the Taste of the Himalayas has not lowered their expectations. The restaurant is clean, the food is good, and the wait staff are friendly. Try it – if you are not used to Indian, Tibetan and/or Nepali food it will be quite a treat for you. If you are used it, what a great place to “whet your whistle” again.