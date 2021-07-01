Mid-Term Report Card of 2021 Predictions: ‘A+’

By Colleen O’Connor

The announcement today – Thursday, July 1 – by Speaker Pelosi that Rep. Liz Cheney will be one of her 8 appointments to the Select Committee to investigate the January 6th breach of the Capital has put the #1 prediction (made 6 months ago) on the fast track.

And Cheney’s decision (along with current Minority Leader, McCarthy’s toothless bluff) has strengthened her position and will give her the gravitas and national recognition enviable for any but Presidents.

As written then:

#1 on the list, “Don’t Cry for Liz Cheney.”

Prediction: Liz Cheney is going to be the first Republican female minority leader after Kevin McCarthy is ditched. She sees the future and it isn’t Trumpism.

At the time of this February prediction, Cheney defied Trump on mask mandates and voted to impeach him, while beating back calls to “resign” her post as the #3 in House GOP leadership.

Her response “I’m not going anywhere.” An outraged Trump demand, primary challengers with funds to defeat her, and launched loyalists to demand she resign, be “censored,” and demoted.

Cheney, like Romney, never wavered on Trump’s complicity in the January 6th insurrection.

“The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

Her office texted her response to the January 6th Select Committee: “I am honored.”:

All of which moves the #2 and #3 predictions into near fait accompli status. Today’s indictment of the Trump organization and its CFO have also move #2 and #3 closer to reality.

#2. The impeachment of Trump is a win-win for Democrats.

Trump’s conviction would be a win for the rule of law. His acquittal at Republican hands guarantees the Democrats will picked up more seats in 2022.

#3. Trump-ism is radioactive.

Economic boycotts, internal GOP strife, and more damaging court cases and investigations will infect all things Trump.

Status: Already has. And continues.

Tentative “A” for midterm grade on 2021 predictions. McCarthy’s reign as Minority leader is on the skids. Liz Cheney is last GOP woman standing with any positive standing.

Need midterms for final determination. But, she looks to be a more a sure thing as of today.