July 2021 Events From the Ocean Beach Green Center

All events are online and free unless stated otherwise.

Every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Climate Mobilization Coalition Zoom Meeting. July 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th and 31st. Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization/

July 1st Thursday 11:30 pm – 1:30 pm Memorial Celebration of the Life of Michael Bloom Event by San Diego Housing Emergency Alliance South Shores Park Michael Bloom was the lead plaintiff in Bloom et al. vs. City of San Diego, the lawsuit against the City of San Diego challenging the ticketing, fines, vehicle impoundments and arrests of unhoused people for the “crime” of living in their RVs, vans, or other vehicles. The case is still pending in the Federal Court. On June 3, 2021, Michael was found dead in his van at the age of 72. Regardless of the technical cause of death, we know that City policy – denying access to affordable housing to many thousands of San Diegans, and the dehumanizing and punitive treatment meted out to those who have no choice but to shelter in their vehicles – contributed to his death.We celebrate Michael’s courage in standing up to injustice and vow to continue his struggle! Repeal the Vehicle Habitation and Oversized Vehicle Ordinances now! Don’t mourn, organize. This Memorial Celebration of Life will be followed by a planning meeting for continuing the struggle. >>>Please Bring Camp/Beach/Folding Chair(s) for seating. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1068493860649367/?ref=newsfeed

July 1st Thursday 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm Redistricting: District Map-Drawing Workshop I

Join co-hosts and regional partners – Asian Solidarity Collective and Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Asian Law Caucus at our next Redistricting workshop! You’ll learn what redistricting is and why it’s so important for the California Citizens Redistricting Commission to hear from you. You’ll also be guided through defining your community and submitting a map of your community to the Commission. Sign up at bit.ly/ca-redis-workshops More info:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1218850891891973?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

July 2nd. Friday 6 pm Friday Forum: The State of the Left in Latin America Event by Party for Socialism and Liberation – San Diego, Peace and Freedom Party San Diego and Answer San Diego This month, we will be discussing the state of the Latin American left. To understand the current political situation we will analyze the history of colonialism and U.S. intervention in the region, as well as the resistance being waged by various anti-imperialist and working class movements. Tune in to learn about recent elections in Peru and Mexico and the intensifying class struggle in various Latin American countries such as Colombia and Chile. After hearing from our speakers, we welcome participation in a Q&A discussion. More info:

https://www.facebook.com/events/526541025353449?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

July 2nd. Friday 5 pm – 6:30 pm Black in San Diego: Redistricting Session 2 Event by Alliance San Diego and San Diego Chapter of the Black American Political Association of California.Join us for a conversation on redistricting in our communities and how you can use your voice to shape San Diego! Register with the link on this event page (bit.ly/redistrictingsession2) for Friday, July 2nd – take a short survey and you will receive the link to our Zoom session on Friday.

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/2839468229637927

July 3rd Saturday 10 am The Story of Plastic | Screening & Moderated Discussion Event by The United Nations Association San Diego Chapter and I Love a Clean San Diego. Stories and film have a unique ability to bridge divides and bring us together as part of something bigger than ourselves – to connect us and create empathy during perilous times. The Story of Plastic takes a sweeping look at the man-made crisis of plastic pollution and the worldwide effect it has on the health of our planet and the people who inhabit it. To that end, we hope The Story of Stuff’s new film The Story of Plastic serves as a tool to foster connection, spark dialogue, and create action to reduce single use plastic in San Diego. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/788031992080434/?ref=newsfeed

July 4th Sunday 9 am Join the EV Association at the Scripps Ranch 4th of July Parade! This is a great chance to socialize with other EV owners before the parade starts and then cruise the parade route to demonstrate how nice it is to have quiet, clean cars rolling through. Let’s show people how many different EVs and PHEVs are now available! (one of our members is bringing his Polestar 2) This is a short time commitment – show up between 9 and 9:30 am, the parade starts at 10, cruise through and then head home or get together for an early lunch. PLEASE RSVP to Elaine at driveelectric92007@gmail.com so that I can let the parade organizers know how many cars we’ll have in our lineup. I’ll email you the location of our start point and look forward to seeing you there! More info: https://www.facebook.com/EVAofSanDiego

July 4th Sunday 11 am – 12:30 pm Holiday Protest Sea World San Diego Event by Ellen Ericksen We will meet at the corner of Sea World Way and Sea World Drive. Because the holidays are busy at SeaWorld. This will still be a COVID-19 compliant protest. Masks required, thank you. Please leave your companion animals at home.

July 5th Monday 9 am – 11 am “The Morning After Cleanup Series” Event by Surfrider Foundation San Diego While the beach is a perfect place to celebrate the July 4 holiday, the “Morning After” exemplifies the disastrous consequences that our reliance on wasteful, single-use plastic products wreaks upon our coastal environment. More info:

https://www.facebook.com/events/981221066033536?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

July 5th, 12th, 19th, and 26th Mondays 7:30 pm -8:30 pm Empower Hour Hosted by Sunrise Movement San Diego Every week we come together to take political climate action: Calling/emailing elected officials, leaving public comments, and making our demands heard. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SunriseMovementSanDiego/?ref=page_internal

July 8th Thursday 6:30 pm “Our Climate, Our Future” hosted by STAY COOL for Grandkids. Featuring Moriah Saldaña, San Diego Climate Action Plan Program Coordinator. The City of San Diego’s 2015 Climate Action Plan garnered national attention as one of the most ambitious because of a 2030 goal of 100% renewable energy and transportation alternatives to get people out of their cars. How much has been accomplished and how much is left to do? More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/329309331980643?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

July 8th Thursday 5:30 pm “River’s End” Virtual Movie Screening and Panelist Event hosted by North County Climate Change Alliance 3 day screening window: July 6-8 followed by Panelist Q & A discussion. River’s End Synopsis — DO YOU KNOW WHERE YOUR WATER COMES FROM? River’s End reveals California’s complex struggle over who gets fresh water, and how moneyed interests game the system. Constant battling over uncertain water supplies heralds an impending crisis—not just in California, but around the world! More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/805767243643089?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

July 11th Sunday 10:30 am Resilient Community March Event by San Diego Pride .Balboa Park After more than a year of being apart, and two years without a typical Pride Parade and Festival, we invite you to join San Diego’s LGBTQ community in a demonstration of our strength, resilience, and resolve to continue the fight for justice and liberation. More info: www.sdpride.org/march https://www.facebook.com/events/840494040209267

July 11th Sunday Caravan for Justice Ocean Beach Old Sea World Drive & S Shores Pkwy San Diego 92109 Continuing the fight in San Diego for racial equality in a Covid-free manner. We will decorate cars and get set up until 3:00 (SHARP), at which time we will caravan to show our support for Black lives matter! More info: https://www.facebook.com/CaravanForJusticeSD

July 13th Tuesday 6 pm – 7 pm Backyard Composting Basics Webinar Event by Solana Center and City of San Diego Want to learn how you can improve the quality of your soil, reduce waste and air pollution while saving energy, money, and water? Learn how to compost in your backyard during this webinar! More info: https://www.solanacenter.org/free-compost-workshops

July 15th Thursday 3 pm San Diego County Food Vision 2030 Virtual Launch Event Join the San Diego Food System Alliance and leaders across our food system for a virtual celebration and conversation on how we can cultivate a healthier, more sustainable, and more just food system in San Diego County through this collective Vision.More info: https://www.sdfsa.org/vision/release

July 25th Sunday 11 am – 1:30 pm Reclaiming Friendship Park Event by Friendship Park / El Parque de la Amistad Border Field State Park During its 50th anniversary year we will gather to reclaim our park! Local San Diego Border patrol has had the park closed for over a year and half despite covid restrictions now being lifted. Families are being separated, our community is divided, and the only space designated to create cross border friendship along the entire US/Mexico border has been shut down. Please join us in a solidarity picnic as we sit in a line at the federal property line 150 feet away from the Mexican side of the park on the beach. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/896182204307735

For Black Lives Matter and other communities of concern connections check out our list of social justice groups. Also many environmental groups are now embracing communities of concern, especially Climate groups that work on climate justice. Go to “get involved page” for their links http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html

An excellent source for events and credible information from local and national sources is Peace San Diego at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PeaceSanDiego

A good source for events related to climate change and sustainability issues is San Diego Climate Action Network https://www.sdclimatenetwork.org/calendar/

New events are always happening….please check http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/events-calendar.html for updates to the event list

Also visit our “get involved” tab http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html for various group’s websites. Check their events page for their habitat restoration work parties, beach clean-ups, committee meetings, workshops, field trips etc.