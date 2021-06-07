The Widder Curry (Finally) Speaks

By Judi Curry

In the past 4 days I have received 5 emails from people asking me why I haven’t written anything lately.

One wanted to know if I had a relapse of Covid. Thank you all for your concerns – I am fine, just so peeved at my fellow man that I find it hard to not rant and rave about the goings on in the world today.

Let me give you a sample – and I know the daggers are about ready to be thrown again. I suspect that the “dagger-throwers” are the ones that I am writing about in the first place.

Where to begin? Perhaps with the lowly Senators of the United States that do not have the testicles to stand up to the horrific former President of the United States – trump. What must he have on them to have them deny that anything other than a tourist excursion took place on January 6th. They were there; they saw what was happening, and still they continue to deny the role that trump played in this insurrection.

Maybe that is not the place to begin.

Perhaps it is now with the strongest person in the Senate – Joe Manchin – who seems to be able to dictate how the voting will go by where he places his check-mark. He was elected as a democrat; it’s time for him to change parties and go where he really belongs – in the trump republican clan – or start looking at what is best for the people of the United States and vote accordingly.

Or maybe it isn’t January 6, Joe Manchin or… maybe it is the ridiculous recount of the ballots in Arizona. Do you believe for a minute that the “counters”, with their blue pens are not changing the original ballot choices? What a complete farce that is.

But wait – how about the San Diego judge that just overturned the California ban on assault weapons by stating “ . . . it a failed experiment” that violates people’s constitutional right to bear arms.”

I’m not finished yet.

How about the right-wing republicans – are there any other kinds anymore? – that are putting a great deal of money behind the recall of our Governor Gavin Newsom? And they want to replace him with a trump supporter that has never had anything to do with politics – Caitlyn Jenner; or Kevin Faulconer, our do nothing former Mayor of San Diego; or John Cox who uses our state symbol – the grizzly bear in his commercials, or even Mary Carey, the retired adult movie actress, etc. What a complete waste of money.

Newsom is doing a fine job with the Covid crisis; he stood his ground when all around him others were complaining. (Thank you, Kipling.) And all those people that signed the petition? Are they even aware of what they are doing? Or are they just following along the republican line because they didn’t get their way.

And talking about recall – what a huge disappointment that the movement to replace Jen Campbell failed. Every single day something else comes up for those of us living in the Ocean Beach/ Pt. Loma area that should be rectified that Campbell does nothing about. She is a “sell-out”- to contractors and companies with money.

The complaints that we, as a community, have made go unnoticed; broken promises are made; and we are getting deeper and deeper into homelessness; crime, and over-crowded traffic. And thanks to Campbell it is going to get worse with what will happen in the Midway district.

And don’t forget the lack of police protection in this area too. I don’t care if yesterday 3 people were issued citations for having an open container on the Cliffs. What I do care about is the constant break-ins that are happening all around us and nothing is getting done.

I am also irked about the legislature re: abortion. I am a woman. I have daughters, grand-daughters and great granddaughters. I resent any male, – the reason a woman gets pregnant in the first place -legislating abortions. It is a medical situation and should be between a woman and her physician. How dare some senator or representative that can buy Viagra and get someone pregnant have a say in what I do with my body. Next we will hear that the companies that manufacture hangers are running out of them! Illegal abortions will, once again, be a concern in the next decade.

I get upset every time I hear someone quote Fox News. As stupid as the quote might be, it is taken for gospel. Didn’t these people learn anything in school? Didn’t they learn to question the obvious lies? Even when the lie is proven, it is still quoted with gusto.

And what about the hatred that is being exhibited all over the US today. It used to be against the immigrants; the Jews and now it is including the Asians. And it is no longer under cover. Thanks to trump and his encouraging words, it is out in the open and few of these minorities feel safe walking out of their house to their cars any more.

He gave people the license to kill and people took him at his word.

I could go on and on, but I suspect I have already ticked off a lot of people reading this.

But as I started out this message – the anger at the American People is building, and I worry about my grandchildren’s lives during the next century. The land of the free does not exist anymore. The hope for a better life does not exist anymore. What does rule us now is bigotry; insanity; and the mistaken notion that the 2020 election was rigged. It is a sad, scary world.