The Oregon Coast – Escape From the Heat

OBceans and other Southern Californians must have breathed a sigh of relief in not being engulfed by the record-breaking heatwave that hit the Northwest this past weekend. I happened to be in Oregon visiting family and was able to experience it all.

It was 109 in the small town I was in, southwest from Portland. For three days. After spending two days mostly indoors, on the third day of the heat, we bundled everybody into two cars and headed for the Oregon coast.

And after an hour and half of driving through pristine forests, farmlands and small mountains we arrived at the beaches and land that comes right down to the sand. How could you impress an OBcean with a beach?

Oregon did. One of our vehicles was a four-wheeled drive and we were able to drive on one of these beaches – legally. I don’t think I’ve ever been able to do that in SoCal. There weren’t that many people; it was windy, sandy, and fresh water poured from the nearby hill.

But it was 40 degrees cooler! That was the main thing. We went from 109 down to 69. What a relief! What an escape! The grandkids had a ball; wild orchids and other exotic plants grew out of the hill next to the beach; fresh water flowed into the sand and down to the ocean. It was a corner of paradise. Unspoiled, even by the few humans that came to visit. (If you really want the name of the beach, email me at obragblog@gmail.com – it’s near Pacific City. )

Yet, the one thing that you don’t do on the Oregon coast – is go into the water. Way too dangerous. So, in that sense, the Oregon beaches rank below the sands of Southern California.

A few more things about this area of Oregon. For one, the small town I was in is the international capital of the Pinot Noir wine world. I was told that there are 800 wineries in the county I visited. (Not a typo – 800!) How is that physically or geographically possible?

Also, the state and local towns are much more lenient about cannabis dispensaries. Every little town has a handful – I’m serious. I visited one and was impressed that if a grower sends in a product below its usual price for some reason, the savings are passed onto the customer. I can’t imagine that happening here in the south.

Of course, the forests, the woods, the rivers, creeks and streams impressed the hell out of this beach-desert boy. Just one of their creeks has more water than in any of our San Diego “rivers.”

And the small towns, the old river towns, the old farm towns, lumber towns, mining towns don’t butt up against each other but are separated by forests so thick that anyone of them easily outmatches any we have here. A lot of these towns have their original two and three-story brick buildings – which make them prime targets for “cutesy” gentrification efforts that are slowing flowing south from Portland and north from California.

In the end, I was very glad to get back to “normal” San Diego, with its overcast and mid-70s weather, and oceans that are friendly and skies that smell of salt-air.