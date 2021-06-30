Sunset Cliffs Shooting Victim’s Family Wants Answers

Akili Cobbs was fatally shot Sunday night, June 27, in a parking lot at Sunset Cliffs Natural Park. Now his family wants answers.

Multiple gun shots and someone yelling for help brought police to the scene close to the 4500 block of Ladera Steret around 11:30. Cobbs was found in a car in the parking lot often used by surfers and park visitors, below Point Loma Nazarene University.

Now there’s a memorial for the 33-year old victim.

The family and police are hoping that nearby home security cameras captured the killing. Cobbs’ brother Marcelous Johnson doesn’t think it was a random shooting. Cobbs often visited the Cliffs, Johnson told the media. Johnson also stated:

“It’s not like him to do that. He doesn’t have conflict like that.”

“Making this place light, bringing something here, because a murder happened here. Look, nothing out here says murder to me. It says beautiful. So that’s what I want to make this place, for my brother, and for these people that live around here also.”

Neighbors agree – some would like to see the gate to the parking lot locked at night, along with street lights or a patrol guard.

Fox5