Outdoor Restaurant Spaces Could Become Permanent, According to San Diego Plan

Outdoor restaurant spaces have become common to many Ocean Beach, Little Italy and other San Diego streets as eateries and other businesses used them to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the outdoor eating areas could become permanent according to a plan the city of San Diego is currently working. Some businesses are rejoicing while others see the host of new restrictions and regulations as making things that much more complicated for business owners.

Currently, the city of San Diego is crafting a plan to develop a program that would allow business owners to permanently extend their outdoor space permits.

City leaders presented four possible permit options In an online workshop Thursday, June 10:

Streetaries : outdoor spaces created in areas formerly dedicated to parking spaces that serve as an extension of the restaurant or bar. Also known as a parklet.

: outdoor spaces created in areas formerly dedicated to parking spaces that serve as an extension of the restaurant or bar. Also known as a parklet. Social curbs : permanent extension of the curb into the parking lane to facilitate a variety of activities such as recreational and outdoor dining.

: permanent extension of the curb into the parking lane to facilitate a variety of activities such as recreational and outdoor dining. Outdoor dining within the private property : outdoor dining in parking lots of a permitted eating and drinking establishment.

: outdoor dining in parking lots of a permitted eating and drinking establishment. Promenade: partial or complete street closure to vehicular traffic to facilitate walking, biking, recreation, and outdoor dining.

According to 7SanDiego:

To obtain a permit for any of these options business owners will have to meet certain requirements and pay a fee. Rates have not been set yet and neither have requirements, but ideas have been tossed around.For example, to be approved for a “streetarie” permit, the city is suggesting business owners make sure the structure maintains sightlines and visibility above 42 inches, is at least 20 feet from an intersection and has no ceiling.

The requirements were not enforced when businesses were initially given temporary permits to set up shop outside. That means some business owners who already built structures will have to reconstruct them to meet code. And the city is still working on it and hopes to hear from businesses.