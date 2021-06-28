San Diego Preparing Green Bins for Game-Changing Recycling Law

By David Garrick / San Diego Union-Tribune / June 22, 2021

San Diego is spending $15 million to buy 240,000 green recycling bins and kitchen pails so city residents can begin recycling food scraps to comply with a new state law that will fundamentally change recycling in California.

The new organics recycling law, SB 1383, forces residents and businesses to start separating out food waste and food-soiled paper products from their trash so that they can go in green bins for recycling. CalRecycle, the state agency charged with overseeing recycling efforts in California, says organic waste, including food scraps and yard cuttings, makes up more than half the trash dumped in California’s landfills each year.

Many government agencies across the region are scrambling to work with the private trash haulers they have under contract so they can comply with the new law before it takes effect in January. But San Diego faces a much more daunting challenge because of a city law called the People’s Ordinance, which guarantees free trash and recycling services to all residents living in single-family homes with access to a public street.

The balance of the article.