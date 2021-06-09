Killing Trees and Promising Parks

More ‘What’s Up With the Mayor’s App?’

By Colleen O’Connor

From Ted Talks to their own San Diego Government website, trees and parks are in vogue.

In fashion. In demand. In decay. And all over the internet. And popular photo op props in San Diego, too.

The City’s Mayors (Faulconer and Gloria) have promised to plant trees. And even give them away free.

There is even a San Diego.gov internet site just for trees; with tracking information on how many and where the new trees will be located. Plus, detailed directions on how to care for them. Plant them. Water them. And protect them, but you can’t sign up without internet access. And agree to a list of “must do” agreements. (Go here.)

Dedicated admirable groups of volunteers have already planted, protected, regularly watered and pruned a beautiful stretch of trees in some neighborhoods. The jacarandas in Point Loma are just one example.

The City, however, is more than just remiss. Downtown’s City-maintained jacarandas are actually struggling. In fact, many of San Diego’s trees are not just in trouble, they are dying and present a serious fire risk.

Look at the palm fronds littering the canyons in even well-to-do neighborhoods. Or the many dead tree corpses standing like massive roman candles along the Taylor street exit. Even Insurance companies have noticed and already revoked long-time homeowners’ fire policies.

Sure, I am aware of the deadly palm weevil that is killing/infecting palm trees in massive numbers locally. That’s not the city’s fault but the lack of clean-up is.

What to do? Stop killing the trees.

Older trees need maintenance. Pruning helps. Water helps. And don’t blame the drought. It is easy to truck water (the same recycled water used for the state’s freeways and some businesses). San Diego’s water supply is currently more than adequate.

Fix our existing neighborhood parks, dried up golf courses, and fire-endangered canyons.

Trees are dying, being willfully neglected (to make way for more mega developments perhaps?) and literally crying out for help.

Watch the TedTalk. These valuable, climate protecting canopies are trying to help each other. (https://www.ted.com/talks/suzanne_simard_how_trees_talk_to_each_other)

Tree roots literally “talk to each other” and share needed nutrients!

As I wrote almost four years ago:

“Trees are priceless to our ecosystem.” And not just for reducing the carbon footprint or for their great, good looks.

The Pacific Southwest division of the U.S. Forest Service conducted a study that calculated the value of trees in California in raw dollar figures:

Increased property values: $839 million

Energy savings (by offering shade): $101 million

Absorbing rain and preventing flooding: $41.5 million

Taking pollution out of the air: $18 million

Storing harmful carbon emissions: $10 million

Simply put, “…a single tree returns an annual benefit of $5.82 in benefit for every $1 spent.”

Put that in your pension fund! And in your parks, neighborhoods and backyards.

And, don’t forget to water them! Trees save more than just money: They help save the planet.