June 2021 Events From the Ocean Beach Green Center

All events are online and free unless stated otherwise.

Every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Climate Mobilization Coalition Zoom Meeting. June 5th. 12th, 19th, 26th Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization/

June 2nd – June 24th Recycling Ordinance Update City of San Diego Environmental Services Did you know everyone in the City of San Diego is required to recycle? But what and how we recycle has recently changed. City-serviced multi-family residences, privately serviced businesses, commercial/institutional facilities, apartments, condominiums and permitted special events all have a new list of items that must be recycled. See how the new rules impact you. We invite owners and managers to learn more about the City’s new recycling and organic waste recycling requirements and other waste reduction tips by joining us at our free Zoom online presentation! Webinars include: Landscapers, Multi-family Apartments and Condos, Food-Generating Businesses and Janitorial. More info: https://www.sandiego.gov/environmental-services/recycling/ro

June 2nd Wednesday 4 pm -8 pm Project “Ciderlife” Fundraiser for Day of Giving Event by Project Wildlife 8665 Miralani Dr, San Diego 92126-4354 Have you ever wondered how you can drink delicious ciders and save wild animals at the same time? Well, look no further!! Team Project Wildlife is hosting a Day of Giving fundraiser at Serpentine Cider (http://www.serpentinecider.com) at their Miramar Tasting Room! Come join us to sip on some scrumptious ciders and help us raise money for the more than 12,000 sick, injured and orphaned wild animals we will take in over the course of this year – 20% of all cider sales from the night will go back to helping rehabilitate our local wildlife! This location also has an amazing vegan food truck, Rollin’ Roots More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/377466490332888/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

June 2nd Wednesday 1 pm Stop the Utility Profit Grab & Save Rooftop Solar Event by Hammond Climate Solutions and Climate Action Campaign Chula Vista Public Library Dozens of local climate activists and Mr. Monopoly will gather at a Covid-safe, outdoor, masked, socially-distant press event to ask our local elected officials to vote #NoOnAB1139! Assembly Bill 1139 (AB 1139), introduced by San Diego’s Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez, would kill “net energy metering” (NEM), the policy that has allowed rooftop solar to continue to grow sustainably and become increasingly accessible to low-and-moderate income consumers. Speakers include: – Maleeka Marsden, San Diego Green New Deal Alliance, Sonja Robinson, Protect Our Communities Foundation, Matthew Vasilakis, Climate Action Campaign, Eddie Price, SD Urban Sustainability Coalition, Ian Lochore, Baker Electric Home Energy and Karinna Gonzalez, Hammond Climate Solutions More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/469851727611607?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

June 3rd Thursday 2 pm -3 pm A Conversation with New County Supervisors Event by League of Women Voters of San Diego We’ll hear from some of San Diego’s new County Supervisors: Nora Vargas, Vice Chair, District 1, and Terra Lawson-Remer, District 3. (Supervisor Joel Anderson was also invited but will be out of town that week). They’ll talk about their first five months in office, actions of which they are most proud, their frustrations, their work on equity, and the formation of the Regional Climate Action Plan. We’ll follow that with a question-and-answer session. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/838922726702527?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

June 3rd Thursday 6 pm- 7 pm Construct Your Own Worm Bin Event by Solana Center Creating a happy home for composting worms is simple and inexpensive! This webinar will show you how to construct an effective bin for composting food waste at home with red wiggler worms. This is Part 1 of our 4-part vermicomposting series. More info: https://www.solanacenter.org/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=1600

June 4th Friday – June 6th Sunday National Gun Violence Awareness Day, Event by Moms Demand Action People across America will come together and wear orange in honor of victims and survivors of gun violence and to spread awareness about this crisis that takes 100 lives and wounds more than 200 every day. Join us: Wear orange and share your pic on June 4 with the #WearOrange hashtag. On Wear Orange Weekend, join a virtual event in your state. Find one here: bit.ly/WO21Events_FB

More info: https://www.facebook.com/MomsDemandActionCA/?ref=page_internal

June 4th Friday 7 pm – 8 pm Sierra Club Sierra Talks – The Peregrine Falcon – Fastest Animal in the World! This presentation will illustrate the Peregrine’s highly specialized physical features and aerial skills, adaptations required for successfully capturing prey while reaching speeds over 200 miles an hour. Their natural history, courtship behaviors, and remarkable comeback from near extinction in the mid-1960s will be covered. Featured is a selection of the presenter’s photographs taken as a nest site monitor supporting banding at Cabrillo National Monument for the past six seasons. Video clips are included! More info: https://act.sierraclub.org/events/details?formcampaignid=7013q000001l9bdAAA&mapLinkHref=

June 5th Saturday 8 am Honoring the Birthday of Breonna Taylor Unity Runners 4 Breonna Taylor Downtown 8th & B Creating a voice for Black Women who no longer have a voice. Wear Red More info https://unityrunners.com/

June 5th Saturday 9:30 am – 10:30 am San Diego Humane Society Wake Up With Wildlife – Raptors Are The Solution Rat Poison Kills More Than Rats Is rat poison our “new DDT”? RATS will discuss the impacts on wildlife being caused by anticoagulant rodenticides in the food web. RATS will explain the effects of these poisons on birds of prey as well as on bobcats, mountain lions, foxes, and Pacific fishers, among many other animals, including domestic pets. We will discuss AB 1788 and RATS’ legal efforts as well as alternatives to rodenticides, and what individuals and municipalities can do to help beneficial predators thrive and continue to provide us with their free, natural, pest control services. Fee $5

https://secure.sdhumane.org/site/Calendar/669258323?view=Detail&id=136335

June 5th Saturday – June 19th Saturday San Diego Arab Film Festival a project of KARAMA, a local non-profit that promotes understanding of the issues of the Arab and Islamic world and of the Palestinian issue in particular. $12 – $15 More info: https://sandiegoaff.org/?fbclid=IwAR37gWei4Df-UYWkQGOZwXzMv5e0AOzJZWy8qPMfV4F_q2cTlaIT3i68LIk

June 7th, 14th, 21st, and 28th Mondays 7:30 pm -8:30 pm Empower Hour Hosted by Sunrise Movement San Diego Every week we come together to take political climate action: Calling/emailing elected officials, leaving public comments, and making our demands heard. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/847957592509057?ref=newsfeed

June 7th Monday 5 pm – 6:30 pm Building for Change | Justice is on the Ballot: California’s 2022 District Attorney Elections Sponsors ACLU of Northern California, Pillars of the Community plus many others Who are District Attorneys and why are they so powerful? What can District Attorneys do to hold police accountable, end mass incarceration, address racial disparities, and protect our youth, immigrant communities and working families? Learn how you can engage in California’s 2022 District Attorney elections. More info: https://www.facebook.com/sdpotc/ and https://sites.google.com/view/buildingforchange/june-7th-7-de-junio?authuser=0&fbclid=IwAR2YEs3vNL-0YeU82QLuhIoJqo9JFZzQUkiFuW6-T5WGdq3jcWxJaur9-OE

June 8th Tuesday to June 21st Monday 7 pm WFFSD Film Series: Sisters Rising Event by Women’s Museum of California and Women’s Film Festival San Diego Stream “Sisters Rising” starting June 8 and join us June 17th at 7:00 PM for a virtual conversation moderated by Lee Ann Kim with the director Willow O’Feral & film subject, Lisa Brunner. Sisters Rising is a powerful feature documentary about six Native American women reclaiming personal & tribal sovereignty. $15 More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/129400952467280?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

June 9th Wednesday 6 pm – 7 pm 20 Years of Helping Homeless Youth: A Doors of Change Anniversary Symposium Now is the time for collaboration in the fight to solve youth homelessness. Panel Includes: Congresswoman Sarah Jacobs and County Supervisor Chair Nathan Fletcher along with Doors of Change staff and a former homeless youth More info: https://doorsofchange.org/?utm_campaign=05-31-21+-+We+have+heard+a&utm_source=Message&utm_medium=Facebook FCHANGE ANNIVERSARY SYMPOSIUM t

June 9th Wednesday 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm Immigration Updates Webinar Event by Alliance San Diego. We hope you will join us to learn about changes in immigration at a national level and how it affects our communities locally. Register: https://form.123formbuilder.com/5803511/form?fbclid=IwAR3idhhbUfotwMuIOHiPfapxQlzLBzRBPhSdluKbZE8xA8-u6xtpZ1jQjMI

More info: https://www.facebook.com/AllianceSD/ https://www.alliancesd.org/blog

Also check out these other groups working on this issue:

Border Angels https://www.borderangels.org/

Rapid Response Network https://www.facebook.com/RRNSanDiego/

Jewish Family Services : https://www.jfssd.org/community-conversations/rebuilding-our-immigration-system/

June 9th Wednesday 6 pm – 7 pm Electric Vehicle Association San Diego meeting Join us as we cover updates on: 1. The Clean Energy Alliance, a new community choice energy agency formed by the cities of Carlsbad, Del Mar and Solana Beach. 2 The Ford F-150 Lightning. 3 The Aptera, the first electric/solar vehicle that requires no charging for most daily use, thanks to the power of the sun. 4 AB1139 and NEM, These pieces of legislation would kill net energy metering, the policy that has allowed rooftop solar to continue to grow sustainably and become increasingly accessible to low-and-moderate income consumers. More info: https://www.meetup.com/San-Diego-Electric-Vehicle-Association-Meetup/events/278397014/

June 10th Thursday Super Power: Economically, Socially, and Environmentally Superior! Event by North County Climate Change Alliance

“World’s Leading Energy Scientists Reach Unprecedented Agreement: 100% Clean Renewable Energy Globally is Best, Cheapest and Achievable by 2030-2035” ~RethinkX (https://www.rethinkx.com/about) More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1755611327933551?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

June 10th Thursday 5:30 pm Introduction to Redistricting & Mapping Your Communities Asian Solidarity Collective and Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Asian Law Caucus This is a workshop for community members in San Diego to learn more about the state redistricting process, with a particular emphasis on AAPI & AMEMSA communities. The second half of the session will focus on how to give input about your communities to redistricting bodies, in particular the California Citizens Redistricting Commission. We’ll walk you through how to think about and describe your community as well as the different ways you can send in that information. Sign up at bit.ly/ca-redis-workshops More info: https://www.facebook.com/asiansolidaritycollective/photos/a.126567017933968/845245846066078/

June 12th Saturday 9 am – 1 pm 6th Annual Zero Waste Fair Event by I Love a Clean San Diego Join us to celebrate and learn about all things zero waste! Whether you are curious about what exactly zero waste means, or are actively working towards a low waste lifestyle, this unique event touches on a variety of topics and issues related to sustainability. They include: Composting, Recycling, Environmental Justice, Food Systems, and New Technology for Organic Waste. More info: https://love.cleansd.org/event/zero-waste-fair/e333725

June 13th Sunday 9:30 pm – 2 pm Post-Pandemic Hike & Picnic Event by San Diego County Democrats for Environmental Action. For our first post-pandemic hike, we will get together at Louis A. Stelzer County Park in Lakeside, located just off Wildcat Canyon Road, where we will witness the ability for our native habitats to recover from fire damage. Ninety-five percent of Stelzer County Park burned in the October 2003 Cedar Fire. This will be a 2.6 mile loop of connecting trails beginning with the tree-shaded Riparian Trail along Wildcat Canyon Creek. The Wooten Loop and Stelzer Ridge trails open up to rocky hillsides and a few small meadows amidst coastal sage scrub, chaparral, and oak woodland vegetation. The (optional) connecting summit trail is a zig-zagging steeper climb to the highest point in the park, Stelzer Summit at 1179 feet, which provides 360-degree views of the surrounding areas. The trail is rated moderate, and has an overall elevation gain of just over 600 feet. Wildlife found in the park includes deer, raccoons, bobcats, and harmless rosy boa snakes.

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1303176483409887?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

June 13th Sunday 11:30 am – 2:30 pm Marcha de Silencio – Stand Up for Friendship Park Event by Friendship Park / El Parque de la Amistad, Jardín binacional de amistad/Binational Friendship Garden and The Border Church / La Iglesia Fronteriza 1250 Monument Road San Diego Ca 92154 A silent march in support of opening Friendship Park, the historic meeting place at the westernmost end of the US-Mexico border. Thousands of families depend on Friendship Park to be reunited with their loved ones. The march covers about 3.5 miles, mostly on level ground, some on sandy beach. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/3765262623602058

June 15th Tuesday 5:30 pm – 7 pm How We Get There From Here; Building an Equitable Transportation System in San Diego This event is sponsored by the Interfaith Coalition for Earth Justice, SanDiego350, and the Environmental Health Coalition. San Diego is on the brink of a new transportation age. The national concern with transportation equity, the environmental impacts of our transportation choices, and SANDAG’s proposed Five Big Moves have come together to enable San Diegans to envision a new, accessible, affordable and sustainable transportation system. More info: https://sandiego350.org/blog/event/civi_event_1208/?instance_id=4605

June 17th Thursday 6 pm – 8 pm DxE SD Social Dinner Event by Direct Action Everywhere – San Diego Join us at Trilogy Sanctuary in La Jolla, for a friendly dinner with our community members! Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free. DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/3872160259577264/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

June 18th Friday 5 pm Fundraiser for the California Innocence Project Let’s cook for a cause! CIP has partnered with Oakland, CA chef and CIP supporter Kelly Brady for a cooking class to benefit the wrongfully convicted !Hear from CIP Staff Attorney Katherine Bonaguidi share about CIP’s work followed by a virtual cooking class with Kelly. 100% of the proceeds go directly to CIP’s work freeing the innocent and changing the system. Head to https://buff.ly/3vnlslV for more info and to register! #XONR8 $25 More info: https://www.facebook.com/CaliforniaInnocenceProject/?ref=page_internal

June 19th Saturday – June 20th Sunday 1 pm – 7 pm Join us for the fourth annual Barks, Brews & Mews fundraising event to benefit the San Diego Humane Society’s Community Support Services Day of Giving Team! Deft Brewing 5328 Banks St. Suite A San Diego 92110 This is a family and pet-friendly event featuring European-style craft beer, LIVE MUSIC both days, opportunity drawing, pet-related vendors (including Happy Mutt Dogwear), ice cream by Feline Purrfect (Saturday only), Italian food by Cucina Caprese, mead by Lost Cause Meadery – and more! City & County covid guidelines will be followed. Please be respectful of the rules More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/3024078614545769/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

June 22nd Tuesday 2 pm – 3pm Ask a Composting Specialist – County of San Diego Event by Solana Center. Whether you’re already composting at home or need a few more answers to get going, this 1-hour virtual Q&A session with Solana Center’s experienced educators will demystify how to compost green waste and food scraps in your backyard. We’ll cover some of the FAQs of composting and address any other questions you might have! More info: https://www.solanacenter.org/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=1624

June 23rd. Wednesday 6 pm – 7 pm Nat Talk Climate Series: Trees are Hot. Too Hot. Event by San Diego Natural History Museum and Climate Science Alliance From reproduction to the plant-microbial interactions needed to survive, the effects of climate change are both glaring and subtle. In this talk, Assistant Professor Dr. Lluvia Flores-Renteria from San Diego State University will present the evident and less evident effects of climate change on plants and explain the importance of looking at both genetics and environmental factors. She will also share the approaches scientists use in order to provide recommendations to land managers and emphasize the need to include local communities in the preservation of our plant communities. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1086112635206072?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

June 26th Saturday 10 am – 12 pm Garden Explorers: How Does Your Garden Grow! Event by Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center. Have some garden fun in our live, in-person Garden Explorers: How Does Your Garden Grow! Join us for an adventure to learn about plants, how to design a garden, plant seeds, and explore Olivewood Gardens for growing inspiration! Garden Explorers is for all youth grades 1st-6th. Fee $10 – $20 More info: https://www.olivewoodgardens.org/events/in-person-garden-explorers-how-does-your-garden-grow/

June 27th Sunday 3 pm Build a Bee Bungalow workshop by SoloBee Join us if you love crafting and want to help the native bees?? This is a hands-on workshop where you will: Learn about solitary native bees, how to attract them to your yard, assemble a beautiful little shelter where only a few single females will lay their eggs and register for our international bee map. Refreshments and great people. $75 More info: https://www.solobee.com/build-a-bungalow-workshop.html and https://www.facebook.com/solobeeshelter

For Black Lives Matter and other communities of concern connections check out our list of social justice groups. Also many environmental groups are now embracing communities of concern, especially Climate groups that work on climate justice. Go to “get involved page” for their links http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html

An excellent source for events and credible information from local and national sources is Peace San Diego at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PeaceSanDiego

A good source for events related to climate change and sustainability issues is San Diego Climate Action Network https://www.sdclimatenetwork.org/calendar/

Also visit our “get involved” tab http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html for various group’s websites. Check their events page for their habitat restoration work parties, beach clean-ups, committee meetings, workshops, field trips etc.