The # 1 Prediction for 2021 is in Play: Liz Cheney – First Female GOP Leader of the House

By Colleen O’Connor

Some House Republicans are prepping a vote to remove, Wyoming’s Rep. Liz Cheney, the highest-ranking woman in the House GOP, from her #3 Leadership post.

“There is no way that Liz will be conference chair by month’s end. When there is a vote, it won’t be a long conference [meeting]; it will be fast. Everyone knows the outcome,” opined Republican.

This will be the second such attempt. Cheney survived the first such effort; 145 to 61. A secret ballot.

Cheney’s grievous offense? Calling out Trump on his “BIG LIE” trying to overturn the 2020 election results and his participation in the January 6th Capitol insurrection. “What he did on January 6 is a line that cannot be crossed.”

“The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack…There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

McCarthy confirmed the rift this Tuesday morning, but argued, “the concern is not her vote on impeachment but rather her ability to carry out the party’s message.”

Yet, Cheney is currently winning that contest; often eloquent in her counter-attacks.

She outsmarts and outplays the ex-President after his every slam. For example, when he insists that someone “primary” her; she is a “loser;” “a war monger,” or that she won’t run for office again, Cheney swiftly counters: “Wishful Thinking.” “I’m not going anywhere.”

Or when Trump defends QAnon, claiming that “while he does not know much about QAnon, he understands its supporters ‘like me very much’ and that they ‘love America.’” Her response: QAnon is “dangerous lunacy that should have no place in American politics.”

Much like a Masai warrior, she strategically targets the ex-President’s weaknesses, accurately throwing spears and clubs while after his every stumble.

Again, like the Masai, who opposed slavery and condemned trafficking of human beings, Cheney is farsighted in her politics.

“It’s very important, especially for us as Republicans, to make clear that we aren’t the party of white supremacy. I think we…have a duty and an obligation to stand against that, [and] to stand against insurrection.”

Trump’s response? He sends out Matt Gaetz, currently under investigation for possible sex trafficking; sex with a minor; public corruption and ethics violations; to attack Cheney.

McCarthy’s response to Cheney’s independence? Grooming another white male, Indiana’s, Rep. Jim Banks, to replace her.

Still, she stands her ground, inflames the Trumpettes in the GOP, fist-bumps President Biden at his Joint Session of Congress speech, sides with Speaker Pelosi on the decision to keep a narrow focus on the House investigation of January 6th Capitol riots. and is often eloquent in her counter-attacks.

Again, from the high-ground of a seasoned hunter.

“I disagree strongly w/@JoeBiden policies, but when the President reaches out to greet me in the chamber of the US House of Representatives, I will always respond in a civil, respectful & dignified way. We’re different political parties. We’re not sworn enemies. We’re Americans.”

Cheney understands the future (if there is to be one) for the Republican party.

The coming caucus vote is one contest she cannot possibly lose. If Trump pushes McCarthy to another “oust Cheney” vote, and she wins, calls for McCarthy to step down will grow louder.

If she loses the caucus vote, she wins the “Big One,” where Biden and the Democrats bury the GOP in 2022 with Trump, Giuliani and Gaetz-like scandals; and sends them to the dust-bin of history.

Remember, the #MeToo movement was non-partisan; Stacey Abrams was not a fluke; and the oligarchs and billionaires are ripe for the taxing. Warning: As Trump goes, so goes McCarthy.

The March 2021 OB Rag prediction:

Prediction#1: Liz Cheney is going to be the first Republican female minority leader after Kevin McCarthy is ditched. She sees the future and it isn’t Trumpism.

She wins even if she loses! An enviable position to hold. Stay tuned.