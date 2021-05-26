SUV Sought in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Ocean Beach Alley

There is a video of what San Diego Police say is the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run of San Diego resident Frank Thomas Neal, who was found unresponsive in an OB alley late Friday night. Neal passed away at the scene.

Police are seeking help in identifying the suspected hit-and-run driver whose SUV ran over and killed 60-year-old Neal who had fallen earlier and was lying on the pavement in the north alley off Niagara Avenue and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard.

The involved vehicle is believed to be an early 2000s-model Chevrolet Suburban or GMC Yukon with a sunroof, a raised suspension, shiny silver rims and side molding.

“The driver did not stop to check on the victim or call for help and fled the scene immediately,” police said, adding the SUV was heading east in the alley.

Investigators think it sustained no damage from striking the victim, police said.

Anyone with information about Neal’s death or the involved SUV was asked to call the San Diego police traffic investigations unit (858) 495-7800 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Anonymous tipsters can also contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org, and anyone providing information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.