Majority of City Council Goes With the SDG&E Deal

Vote came after utility made additional commitments to city

By Rob Nikolewski / San Diego Union-Tribune / May 26, 2021

It was a close vote and required some additional financial concessions and commitments by San Diego Gas & Electric but the San Diego City Council on Tuesday approved a new electric and gas franchise agreement with the utility that can run as long as 20 years.

After a grueling session in which the outcome at times appeared uncertain, the council voted for a new deal on a 6-3 vote, just barely meeting the required two-thirds supermajority’ needed per the City Charter to finalize a new franchise agreement.

“While it is not everything that we wanted, it’s not everything SDG&E wanted either,” said Mayor Todd Gloria in a presentation that kicked off discussion of the item.

Councilmembers Jennifer Campbell, Stephen Whitburn, Chris Cate, Raul Campillo, Marni von Wilpert and Sean Elo-Rivera voted in favor while Joe LaCava, Vivian Moreno and Monica Montgomery’ Steppe voted no.

“I think we can get a better deal, ” Montgomery’ Steppe said.

The agreement runs for 10 years and has an automatic renewal for another 10 y’ears — what Gloria has called a “10-plus-10” pact.

For the balance of the article, please go here.