Police Investigating Suspicious Death of Man Found in Ocean Beach Alley

San Diego homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a man found in an alley north of Niagara Avenue in Ocean Beach.

Late Friday, May 21, a 60-something year old man was found in the north alley off Niagara Avenue and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard just before 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, the man was unresponsive, and a citizen was doing CPR. Paramedics took over, but he was pronounced dead soon after. He was pronounced dead at 11:41 p.m.

The man had unspecified visible injuries, and due to their suspicious nature, homicide investigators were called out. The victim has been tentatively identified, police said, but are waiting until family has been notified.

At this point, Police have no information surrounding the circumstances of his death. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives were searching the area for evidence and trying to locate witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at (619) 531-2293 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

News sources:

San Diego U-T

7SanDiego