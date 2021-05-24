San Diego City Council Should Deny SDG&E Franchise Agreements and Demand Public Power

By Craig D. Rose / San Diego Union-Tribune Op-Ed / May 21, 2021

While still early in its term, San Diego’s City Council will take a final exam next Tuesday. The test will include just one question:

Will you protect the citizens of San Diego against a utility intent on charging us the highest utility rates in the continental United States, while the same company undermines efforts to deal with the climate crisis?

The test will come when City Council members vote on the mayor’s proposed agreement to continue doing business with San Diego Gas & Electric for the next 20 years, keeping us tied to those high rates for a generation.

From the utility’s perspective, the agreement amounts to a gift of perhaps $20 billion in profits. But every nickel of those profits — more than $1 million each day and growing — will come from the pockets of San Diegans.

And that mountain of profits will get shoveled to Sempra Energy — SDG&E’s corporate parent — for investment in expanding the use of environmentally devastating fracked natural gas.

The stakes are high, particularly during the pandemic and the worsening climate crisis.

Customers of public utilities in Los Angeles and in Sacramento pay $75 to more than $100 less each month than we pay for electricity. That’s $900 to $1,200 each year going from each of our pockets to Sempra’s profits.

Over 20 years, that’s at least $18,000 — the cost of a small car — from every San Diego utility customer. That money could otherwise be used to keep rates as low as possible, to address environmental injustice and to deal with the climate emergency, instead of worsening the crisis.

In the lead up to Tuesday’s vote, expect some talk about how the city could dump SDG&E after a decade. But the agreement is structured to nearly assure it will stand for 20 years.

For the city, which provides the land and the exclusive franchise that enables those utility profits, the deal would offer a return of pennies on the dollar, a relative pittance for enabling an SDG&E fortune.

While the mayor touts his proposal as bringing the city $3 billion, he fails to note that nearly 90 percent of that money — the franchise fees — will continue to be paid by utility customers. That’s us.

Payments from SDG&E to the city, on the other hand, amount to less than four months of profit over 20 years.

It’s disappointing that we find ourselves here.

In addition to charging those high rates, SDG&E has repeatedly sought to obstruct local rooftop solar, a key tool in fighting climate change.

The city also accuses SDG&E of overcharging for undergrounding overhead power lines. And in a preview of the future should this relationship continue, SDG&E charged nearly 60 percent more than neighboring Southern California Edison in a pilot program to install electric vehicle charging stations.

If that wasn’t enough, SDG&E has breached the current franchise agreement by refusing to pay for removal of some utility equipment from city land to make way for the Pure Water project, which is essential for our future water supply. This unresolved breach alone should disqualify SDG&E for a new agreement.

It does not have to be this way.

The City Charter gives the council, not the mayor, the authority for developing the terms and conditions of our utility future. During forums across the city, council members heard a large public consensus call for a serious exploration of forming an independent nonprofit public utility, before the city makes any franchise decisions.

Several councilmembers have publicly expressed support for a franchise agreement of five years or less, as well as a provision that would ease the transition to public power, should the city later choose that option.

At least one councilmember has urged the city to demand a much greater share of the enormous profits SDG&E will earn under a franchise agreement.

SDG&E, meanwhile, is threatening to block payments of $130 million per year should the current franchise expire on June 1 without another agreement in place.

The way forward for the council is clear: Stand up for your constituents against egregious corporate profits and against a utility whose parent company promotes fracked gas. Demand a serious study of independent, nonprofit public power.

If council members fail this test, they and the mayor will be tarred for locking us into the highest electric rates for two decades with a utility whose parent company promotes burning fossil fuels.

But passing this test will be easy.

All it will take is a no vote Tuesday on the proposed franchise agreement.

Craig Rose is a former Union-Tribune reporter. He works with the Citizens Franchise Alliance, a member of the Public Power San Diego Coalition, and lives in Tierrasanta.