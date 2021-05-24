Ocean Beach Town Council Hosting ‘Town Hall’ on Future of OB Pier – Wed., May 26

The OBTC will be hosting a “Make Your Voice Heard: Town Hall to Decide the Future of Ocean Beach Pier” at their next public meeting on May 26th to discuss the City’s long-term plans for our Ocean Beach Pier.

They will be inviting our Local, State and Federal representatives to attend and the Town Hall format will allow participants / viewers to weigh-in directly with questions and concerns on this important topic.

You will need to be a member of the Ocean Beach Town Council in order to actively participate in the town hall meeting.

MEMBERSHIP IS FREE, and you can easily sign up for membership by going to their website and filling a simple form here or adding your contact info on the survey to join.