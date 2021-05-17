OB Town Council Wants Residents to Take Survey on Future of the OB Pier

The Ocean Beach Town Council is asking local residents to take their survey about the future of the OB Pier.

They are gathering information ahead of their town hall meeting on May 26 to discuss the Pier’s future.

In the survey, participants are asked to choose from a list of options, such as “Repair the pier enough to get it at least partially open ASAP. We can deal with long term repairs after the summer,” or “Rehabilitate the pier to get it fully open,” or “Rebuild the pier completely,” or “Other.” Participants can choose more than one option.

In order to take the survey, you need to be a member of the OBTC and live in the 92107 area. There’s an easy way to become a member as explained in the survey.

Here’s the link to the survey.

