Ocean Beach Pier Sign Reminds Us that State of California Was Involved in Its Development – Perhaps It Can Help With Repairs or Replacement

The sign for the Ocean Beach Fishing Pier is right at the entrance on the concrete wall, before you get to the gate in the pier.

Reading the sign makes you realize that the State of California was involved in its development. Perhaps now that the state is flush with money, it can step in and help fund needed repairs or replacement.

Photo is by Kathy Blavatt.