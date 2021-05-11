Feeling Langston

by Ernie McCray

Feeling Langston.

Mr. Hughes.

Feeling how he could piece together

a rhyme

that gives you the blues

or string a line of words

sweet

as the floral taste

of late summer

honeydew,

making

Black folk’s hearts

sing

like a bird,

once caged,

taking wing,

free,

and we honor him

today,

as we un-defer dreams,

awakening

gradually

like caterpillars

metamorphosing into

butterflies

pollinating beautiful flowers

bettering their lives.

As we rise

as high

as those dreams…

Feeling Langston.