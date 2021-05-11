by Ernie McCray
Feeling Langston.
Mr. Hughes.
Feeling how he could piece together
a rhyme
that gives you the blues
or string a line of words
sweet
as the floral taste
of late summer
honeydew,
making
Black folk’s hearts
sing
like a bird,
once caged,
taking wing,
free,
and we honor him
today,
as we un-defer dreams,
awakening
gradually
like caterpillars
metamorphosing into
butterflies
pollinating beautiful flowers
bettering their lives.
As we rise
as high
as those dreams…
Feeling Langston.
{ 0 comments… add one now }