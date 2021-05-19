OB Historical Society Presentation on Early San Diego Historian and Point Loman Winifred Davidson – Zoom Teleconference Thursday, May 20

Please join the Ocean Beach Historical Society in their presentation “Anyone Talked History, Today?” about early San Diego historian Winifred Davidson. The Zoom teleconference will be Thursday May 20, 2021 at 7 pm.

Early San Diego historian Winifred Davidson is described as the woman who discovered San Diego’s Lost History. Davidson was a poet, a musician, an educator, a journalist, one of one of San Diego’s first preservationists, and a longtime resident of Point Loma.

Please join the OBHS will present San Diego historian Alex Bevil with the story of Winifred Davidson via FREE Zoom teleconference Thurs., May 20, at 7pm. All are welcome.

Find the link to the FREE lecture below:

Join Zoom Meeting