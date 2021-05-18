About Those Outdoor Restaurant Structures …

The OB Rag first raised the issue back in March: “Are Ocean Beach Restaurants Ready to Give Back Our Public Spaces?”

We wondered whether OB eateries were ready to give back all that public space taken during the pandemic in order to keep their doors open. We simply raised the question.

Local restaurants commandeered parts of sidewalks and parking spaces to be able to offer outdoor dining, and those bars who were able to arrange food service are also in that same boat.

And many in the community have been sympathetic to their plight and understanding as part of the public and willing to give up some of our public space. We all knew it was temporary. To last only as long as the pandemic lasted.

So, as the county restrictions are carefully and slowly lifted, will all these businesses be dismantling the outdoor dining structures they’ve constructed over the last year? Some of these structures are quite hardy and almost give the impression they’re here to stay.

We have no doubt that the restaurants – when they return to “normal” – will gladly return to their proper spaces and allow the public to walk and park as before. We’re just curious as to how long it will take.

A good number of readers’ comments suggested shutting down Newport Avenue permanently to auto traffic and allow the outdoor structures to continue. But shutting down Newport seems to be an idea that wouldn’t be supported by the merchants on it.

Yet, the main issue – of whether restaurants and those bars that figured out how to serve food – were ready to give back that public space – remained unresolved, of course.

Since then, the issue has gotten some attention.

The Voice of San Diego expanded on the general issue and problem:

San Diego’s climate is famously comfortable almost year-round so, to restaurant owners who turned their dining inside-out during the pandemic, making their outdoor dining structures permanent is a no-brainer. “If we’re allowed to keep it, it will help us recover,” Chelsea Coleman, owner of The Rose wine bar in South Park.

But unless the City Council votes to extend the lifespan of the temporary permits that make the patio-like seating on parking spaces possible, many of them will soon be illegal. The permit for restaurants expires on July 13, and for other businesses on Aug. 3, according to the city’s website.

“We’re expecting hundreds of these structures to come down because they are solely intended to be temporary,” Elyse Lowe, who directs the city’s development services department and helped facilitate an expedited process to open outdoor dining at the beginning of the pandemic

Amid the chaos and pressure to reopen the local economy, it seems businesses got a little carried away and added more features – like walls, lights and heating – than what the temporary permits intended.

The Voice also found some major resistance to “going back” in restaurant-heavy Little Italy.

The confusion and blame-passing highlights the long road ahead in making the structures legal and permanent. Fire Chief Doug Perry said he received plans from Little Italy’s hired architect and the city granted a special event permit for a temporary structure, the kind Comic-Con uses to put up tents for instance, which ran out long ago.

“I can tell you with 100 percent certainty that every structure out there doesn’t meet electrical code,” Perry said. “It was very clear that it was temporary use only.”

Then why didn’t the city tell Little Italy to take the structures down? The city tacitly allowed them to continue, said Elyse Lowe, director of development services for the city. That’s where the gray area grew grayer.

“Little Italy was actively trying to pursue alternatives, and we were actively trying to allow the creative alternative,” Lowe said. “It’s gone on longer than expected.”

It appears nobody has been told to take them down. Many restauranteurs in Little Italy said the fire department has been kind and inspectors visit every few days, asking them to make changes like adding a fire extinguisher or checking that stormwater drains aren’t blocked. But many Little Italy restauranters also expect to keep their structures for at least a few years. Mayor Todd Gloria said he would bring forward a one-year extension on the temporary permits that expire in July.

And just recently, the editorial board of the San Diego Union-Tribune came out swinging for the structures’ permits to be extended.

The permits expire July 13, and Mayor Todd Gloria wants them extended, saying they have been a positive boon to the city. The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board agrees and hopes the City Council does as well. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Gov. Gavin Newsom announced this week that mass vaccinations will mean normalcy and safety much sooner than expected, but many people remain reluctant to dine indoors, and half the state’s residents are unvaccinated.

Yes, of course, there are legitimate concerns about lost parking, about the makeshift outdoor dining areas being at risk from passing vehicles, and about fire safety related to wiring and electrical codes as well as fire engine access in the event of a structural blaze. But the city should set some minimum standards for now and adjust them as issues arise. The sharp increase in local outdoor dining options has been one of the pandemic’s few positive developments. A reflexive return to heavy regulation of public rights of way should be resisted.

So, dear reader, what do you think?