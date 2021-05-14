Environmentalists Win Battle Over Fate of Campland in Mission Bay Park

RV park retreats from De Anza Point proposal after Coastal Commission raises concerns

By David Garrick / San Diego Union-Tribune / May 13, 2021

SAN DIEGO —Environmentalists won a battle over recreational vehicle owners Wednesday regarding the future of Mission Bay Park’s northeast corner, which is slated to become a combination of marshland and added park space. The ongoing battle over how the land will be divided among those two priorities took a potential turn toward marshland Wednesday, when opposition from the state Coastal Commission prompted a retreat by supporters of RV camping.

Environmentalists have harshly criticized a plan approved by the San Diego City Council in 2019 to allow the Campland on the Bay RV park to expand onto De Anza Point, site of a defunct mobile home park. While the city-approved plan describes Campland’s use of De Anza Point as “interim,” environmentalists say it would give Campland a “foothold” and sway long-term decisions whether De Anza Point should be marshland or camping.

When the local chapter of the Audubon Society threatened to sue over the plan, Campland agreed to seek approval from the Coastal Commission, which had scheduled a hearing on the plan for Wednesday.

Coastal Commission staffers raised several concerns about the city-approved plan and recommended that the commission impose nearly a dozen conditions on Campland that go beyond any requirements imposed by the city. Faced with those conditions, Campland decided to retreat and requested that the commission remove the item from its agenda before any public hearing could take place.

