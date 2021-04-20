Snorkel Dork in Ocean Beach Waters

T here’s more in the ocean than just water, Part II

by Steve Tatro

Have you ever looked at a mirror with a snorkel on? And a mask? Well don’t, you’ll have nightmares, but for fish watching there’s nothing better. Fish don’t care what you look like; they might giggle, or turn away disgusted, but as long as you don’t try to spear them or catch them, they’re cool.

Ocean Beach fish are particularly cool because they let you swim right up to them, and the orange Garibaldi’s will swim up from their caves just to say “Hi!” Maybe they’re overconfident because of their protected status as our state fish. They really are cute, and they know it.

The Sardines and Anchovies are understandably skittish, but they will allow you within three feet, and in schools of thousands they can envelope you like a flowing silver cloak. They’re mesmerizing, and disorienting if they block out the light, because you can’t tell which way it is to the surface and fresh air! If this happens, use a little precious breath to blow bubbles, and follow them up, no matter which way you think they’re leading you.

If there are small fish near the surface, watch out for dive bombing pelicans because they’ll scare the bejesus out of you when they plunge into the water as close as three feet away! Then the fish try to hide underneath you, so the pelicans shave by you at an angle to get at them, and you pray the sharp-beaked birds still have both their eyes and can tell the difference between a fish and a human.

Lobsters are in every rocky crevice, and they like to greet you by touching your fingers with their antennae. That’s how they get caught by winter lobster divers, who drag them out of their homes, kicking and screaming, pop them in a sack and take them home to dinner.

There are several kinds of medium-sized fish in OB – Calico Bass, Sand Bass, Opaleye, Seaperch, Senorita, Halibut, Mackerel, Corbina, Stingray and even three-foot Sheepshead with their red and black bars. Yellowtail, Tuna, Bonita and Pacific Barracuda sometimes come close enough to shore to spot snorkelers, but then they split.

And sharks, you bet, but not man eaters – little Horn Sharks, Dogfish & Leopard Sharks up to five feet long. Some fool caught a ten-foot Sixgill Shark from the pier, begged eight people to help him haul it up, and then left it to rot.

Sometimes a harbor seal comes around, but usually no closer than ten feet. California Sea Lions are bigger and bolder, however, so usually it’s best to retreat if one starts nosing around. Common Dolphins keep their distance, as did a twenty-foot Gray Whale that almost went up the San Diego River, but turned around when it saw the Snorkel Dork.

The latest style is a snorkel-mask, which covers your whole face and has a snorkel poking out the top of your forehead like a Unicorn. This is the ultimate in snorkel dorkiness, but it works like a little submarine, and it even keeps your face warm. If water gets past the snorkel’s ball valve, you just blow it out the chin valve by exhaling.

You find a lot of trash snorkeling: cans, golf balls, plastic bags, frisbees, ropes, lobster traps, etc. Don’t get me started on lobster traps. Have you ever tried to wrestle a derelict lobster trap out of a rock crevice in twenty feet of water? Have you ever tried to hacksaw it apart and drag the pieces over reefs to shore, with flippers on your feet? You’ll never eat lobster again.

You might see an abalone or oyster, but these tasty shellfish are scarce now and taking abalone is prohibited by law in San Diego. Maybe when the water warms up and clears up this summer, we will find oodles of glorious creatures in the waters off Ocean Beach. If you have never tried it, do so. It is a fantastic adventure.