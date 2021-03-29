The Color of Authority: San Diego Police and Sheriff’s Disproportionately Target Minorities

Data Shows Blacks, Latinos, Native Americans Bear Brunt of Racial Biases in Local Policing

By Lyndsay Winkley, Lauryn Schroeder / San Diego Union-Tribune / March 28, 2021

Long before protests erupted across San Diego County over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died last May after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes, community leaders have called on local law enforcement officials to address persistent racial disparities in policing.

For years, study after study has shown that people of color — especially Blacks — are stopped, searched and arrested at higher rates than their White counterparts.

A new analysis by The San Diego Union-Tribune of nearly 500,000 stops of drivers and pedestrians made by San Diego police and sheriff’s deputies shows that the county’s two largest law enforcement agencies have work to do to earn the trust of minority communities.

