Opening Schools Amid a Global Pandemic: Plan for a Marathon Not a Sprint

By Colleen O’Connor

Pace yourselves and brace yourselves. The pandemic is not going away anytime soon.

Another surge is coming. Look to Europe’s opening/closing and infecting scenario, caused by a new COVID variant, soon to be dominant here.

Germany, a disciplined country, announced they are in the middle of a “third wave.” Also, in the “third wave,” is the Netherlands, where infection cases rose by nearly 19 per cent over the past seven days. Add Stockholm to the list, with a 27 per cent rise in case numbers in recent weeks; again, all due to the new mutation.

So, candor is required. Faced with the latest wave, amid a newer, more efficient strain, the current attempts at mandatory school re-openings (with financial incentives) are near reckless.

One size does cannot and should not fit all students, teachers, schools, all districts or all states.

There are not enough vaccines. Not enough “safe schools” with proper ventilation, open spaces, or even teachers and parents willing to take the risks. The “neglected classroom” has been decades in the making.

Look at the reality. There are not enough vaccines for teachers or school personnel. Not enough safe spaces, outdoor areas, or well-ventilated classrooms for students. Add to that special needs; little or no computer access in many homes; and the multiplier effects that occur in the higher grades.

California suffers from a failure of imagination. The legislature’s signature solution? Money.

California’s proposition to pay school districts willing to open asap is just that, a “proposition,” in the tawdry sense of the term. Same with Newsom’s push to open up ball parks for the baseball season. “Third Wave” not going to the hotdog stand this year?

Think again. Copy the marathon. As one scientist explained, “We are not chasing the tiger. We are riding it.” And about to fall off!

As with a marathon, where the best trained, best equipped and fastest runners are positioned in the front of the pack, let’s start there.

Start with the schools, classrooms, teachers, parents and students that fit that description.

And, with all others, start with the lowest grades first. One size does not fit all. Roll outs by grade level can and should be gradual.

“Better, fairer, smarter.”

And go local, local, local. Ask each district to ask each kindergarten and first-grade teacher, their students and their parents for permissions to return to the classroom; once their child’s teacher is vaccinated.

Then, the principal can other determinations on which staff needs to return. Or even ask retired teachers (who probably have received their vaccines) to step into the fray. Surely, we can match the elders of Japan who walked into the radiation ruins of the Fukushima nuclear plant to help their country.

Start with those willing to volunteer.

Next, determine the success, failure, and other obstacles encountered. Fix them and move on to Grades 2-4. Roll out the classes just as a marathon rolls out the waves of runners. Those ready, get set, go.

No one is discounting the difficulty of a return to old-fashioned, in-person teaching and the daytime cop function of schools. Some school board members, caught on “hot-mic” saying that the parents “just want their babysitters back,” were not wrong. Just tactless.

But, those same parents, one would hope, would also not want their child’s put at risk. And the State and school districts would certainly want to avoid all unnecessary liability claims.

And what is the rush? Do a rollout. Adjust and rollout again. Waves.

Who says the school calendar is fixed in stone? Why can’t there be make up months, like east coast “snow days?” Nothing sacred about ending the school year in time for a summer vacation. Already, many schools have rolling sessions.

And finally, studies have been conducted that prove almost all of the knowledge required from a traditional, K-12 academics can be learned in under 9 months, if the student is willing! Socialization if another issue.

Lots more money is coming from the federal COVID relief bill. Spend it wisely. Not just as firehose of confetti.

Let’s re-imagine a marathon amid this global pandemic. Not a sprint to the next election or a chance to beat back a recall threat.