On the Path to Recovery – Part 2

By Judi Curry
During the past month when in the throes of Covid, I have been overwhelmed by the responses I have received from my friends, relatives, neighbors, strangers, etc.
I received over 100 get well wishes; I even received over 75 “Happy Birthday” wishes.
People that I do not know have sent me cards; a neighbor that I still don’t know sent me a long note telling me that he would be glad to anything for me that needed to be done during this time. (He sent me his address so that when I am finally able to go out I can see where he lives with his family.)
Al Nashashibi from Faurouz left me a huge of amount of his restaurants’ “Lemon Grass” soup by my front door; Steve Rock, the owner of Fiddler Green, has offered to send a meal to my home to help me feel better. Shauna Aguirre brought me smoothies, home-made granola; Toni and Ron brought me soups; Eddy Ayub made me a carrot cake for my birthday, etc.
My neighbor Mike did a few Costco runs for me, and even my tenant George went shopping for me. And that’s only a few of the many things that have been done for me this month. I have never had so many flowers in a room just for me. I have never felt so humble; so grateful to people in my life.
This morning, when I opened my email, there were 3 requests for “updates” from a variety of readers of my articles. I have a little strength right now so thought I would take this time, not only to thank all of you, but you give you that update.
NEVER have I been so wiped out as I have been during this month of Covid. Even when I was undergoing radiation for breast cancer and was tired all the time I never felt like this.
I timed myself this morning when I got dressed – something new because until Sunday, the 21st of February – I was still wearing a robe all day – but that was a milestone day – one month since my diagnosis, and also my birthday. It took me 7 minutes to put on two pieces of underwear; a shirt and sweat pants! 7 minutes! And then I had to rest for another 10 minutes before I could walk the 2 minutes from my bedroom to the kitchen, stopping only one time on the way. (An improvement since last week – I had to stop at least twice.)
I have been to the ER or Urgent Care 4 times in the month since I was diagnosed with Covid. I have had fluids twice, but they have never kept me; and when I have asked questions about what can I do to regain strength, I get a different answer from each attending physician. They just don’t know! Covid is so new, and affects different people different ways, there is no set answer.
I am told that I had an easy case. (And yes, I am now “negative” for having an active case.) But it is the residuals that are running my life.
Besides the severe weakness, I now have an itch that seems to bother me more at night than in the morning. No redness; no rash; just this infernal itch. My legs; my wrists; my arms. Nothing I have put on it stops it; and it goes away from one spot in 2-3 minutes only to appear someplace else. The doctors only say that “some people get a rash from Covid.”
My daughter tells me that I had “brain fog” for several days. She said I would ask her the same question over and over. She was actually worried that I might have dementia. I am happy to say that I am out of that phase, but I do remember when I wanted to ask her to bring me a glass of water and I could not remember the word for glass!
Over all, and I know this recovery is because of your thoughts and prayers, I am on the right path to healing. I now eat at the table, even though I may lie down shortly after I have eaten; I am back at my computer an hour or two a day – I went 7 days without even turning it on! – my children and grandchildren are still making my meals, but I now can clear my own plate; I can feed Shadow; I even did a small load of wash yesterday.
Everything is in baby-steps, but last month at this time I could not even get out of bed without help. So ….. thank you to each and every one of you. It took an entire village to sit me up; I honestly don’t think I would have been able to do it without your thoughts and prayers. And as more and more people are in the recovery phase of this dreadful illness, I will send my positive thoughts to them, as you sent to me.
Be safe out there; wear your masks; get the vaccine – I will as soon as I get the go-ahead to do so – and take care of each other.
If you got different answers on how to recover from each physician you saw, can you share what they told you with us? You are the best at providing factual information. Did you get the remdesivir that Donald Trump got?