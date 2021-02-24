On the Path to Recovery – Part 2

By Judi Curry

During the past month when in the throes of Covid, I have been overwhelmed by the responses I have received from my friends, relatives, neighbors, strangers, etc.

I received over 100 get well wishes; I even received over 75 “Happy Birthday” wishes.

People that I do not know have sent me cards; a neighbor that I still don’t know sent me a long note telling me that he would be glad to anything for me that needed to be done during this time. (He sent me his address so that when I am finally able to go out I can see where he lives with his family.)

Al Nashashibi from Faurouz left me a huge of amount of his restaurants’ “Lemon Grass” soup by my front door; Steve Rock, the owner of Fiddler Green, has offered to send a meal to my home to help me feel better. Shauna Aguirre brought me smoothies, home-made granola; Toni and Ron brought me soups; Eddy Ayub made me a carrot cake for my birthday, etc.

My neighbor Mike did a few Costco runs for me, and even my tenant George went shopping for me. And that’s only a few of the many things that have been done for me this month. I have never had so many flowers in a room just for me. I have never felt so humble; so grateful to people in my life.

This morning, when I opened my email, there were 3 requests for “updates” from a variety of readers of my articles. I have a little strength right now so thought I would take this time, not only to thank all of you, but you give you that update.

NEVER have I been so wiped out as I have been during this month of Covid. Even when I was undergoing radiation for breast cancer and was tired all the time I never felt like this.

I timed myself this morning when I got dressed – something new because until Sunday, the 21st of February – I was still wearing a robe all day – but that was a milestone day – one month since my diagnosis, and also my birthday. It took me 7 minutes to put on two pieces of underwear; a shirt and sweat pants! 7 minutes! And then I had to rest for another 10 minutes before I could walk the 2 minutes from my bedroom to the kitchen, stopping only one time on the way. (An improvement since last week – I had to stop at least twice.)

I have been to the ER or Urgent Care 4 times in the month since I was diagnosed with Covid. I have had fluids twice, but they have never kept me; and when I have asked questions about what can I do to regain strength, I get a different answer from each attending physician. They just don’t know! Covid is so new, and affects different people different ways, there is no set answer.

I am told that I had an easy case. (And yes, I am now “negative” for having an active case.) But it is the residuals that are running my life.

Besides the severe weakness, I now have an itch that seems to bother me more at night than in the morning. No redness; no rash; just this infernal itch. My legs; my wrists; my arms. Nothing I have put on it stops it; and it goes away from one spot in 2-3 minutes only to appear someplace else. The doctors only say that “some people get a rash from Covid.”

My daughter tells me that I had “brain fog” for several days. She said I would ask her the same question over and over. She was actually worried that I might have dementia. I am happy to say that I am out of that phase, but I do remember when I wanted to ask her to bring me a glass of water and I could not remember the word for glass!

Over all, and I know this recovery is because of your thoughts and prayers, I am on the right path to healing. I now eat at the table, even though I may lie down shortly after I have eaten; I am back at my computer an hour or two a day – I went 7 days without even turning it on! – my children and grandchildren are still making my meals, but I now can clear my own plate; I can feed Shadow; I even did a small load of wash yesterday.

Everything is in baby-steps, but last month at this time I could not even get out of bed without help. So ….. thank you to each and every one of you. It took an entire village to sit me up; I honestly don’t think I would have been able to do it without your thoughts and prayers. And as more and more people are in the recovery phase of this dreadful illness, I will send my positive thoughts to them, as you sent to me.

Be safe out there; wear your masks; get the vaccine – I will as soon as I get the go-ahead to do so – and take care of each other.