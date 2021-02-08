Ocean Beach Meat Company Set to Open on Newport Avenue

by snackdiego

Hello, fellow OBceans, OB-adjacent and OB-curious; I’m Sal, and I’m here to indulge my second favorite hobby, talking about eating (and sometimes cooking) in and around Ocean Beach.

So, dining out has been a bit tricky lately huh? I’ve done my best to support our favorite spots with a lot of take out, and the rare dining al fresco when it was allowed, and we felt the setup was safe.

Can you imagine trying to open a new place during all of this?

That’s exactly what Bobby and Shannon are doing with the imminent opening of Ocean Beach Meat Company.

I stopped by to have a chat with them recently and am super excited. In addition to a butcher counter with all of the cuts, they will have ready to go take away meals, sandwiches, and hot food to eat on site.

I’ve had the pleasure of having their ribs from their pop-up at Pac Shores, and as a bit of a rib connoisseur I can confidently say you’re going to dig it.

They’re still waiting for some final inspections (let’s go City of San Diego) to open, but you can check out some drool worthy pics at their Instagram page, @oceanbeachmeatco, in the meantime.

This is dream for Bobby, who retired from twenty years in the Navy, and Shannon who was a medical billing patient advocate before going all in – let’s give them our support when they open!

[Sal has a little Instagram page @snackdiego where you can find more of his suggestions about great food in San Diego.]

###

Editordude: The OB Meat Company will be joining four other new establishments opening or coming to Newport Avenue. Some will replace businesses that closed before or during the coronavirus pandemic.

And they include Black Sands Hulu Lounge, JJ’s Sports Bar, ChickenHeadz, and Luigi’s Pizzeria.

Martin Robles and Bruno Elias plan to open ChickenHeads in mid-February in the spot previously occupied by Livingston’s Mexican Grill.

Luigi Agostini plans to open Pizzeria Luigi in the space now occupied by Bravo’s at the corner of Bacon and Newport with hopes to be up and running by March, with 15 to 20 staffers once he is up to speed. 10News