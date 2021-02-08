The Furry Freak Brothers Are Back!

You thought you had cabin fever?! The Freaks smoked some super weed 51 years ago and just woke up in 2020.

Here to bring you a much needed laugh in a teaser episode called “Kentucky Fried Freaks”are #woodyharrelson? #tiffanyhaddish? #johngoodman? #petedavidson? and more.

The Freak Brothers Official Mini Episode #1: Kentucky Fried Freaks (World Premiere)

When the original OB Rag first surfaced in the early 1970s, we always published the Furry Freak Bros on our back page.

(hat tip to Jeff Stone)