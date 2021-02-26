OB Gets Its First Fried Chicken on Newport Since Zeke’s

By Savvy Sammy

I love fried chicken and when I heard OB was going to get a fried chicken place right on Newport, my jaw dropped and my mouth watered at the same time. Oh my god!

OB hasn’t had good fried chicken on the avenue since Zeke’s closed – and that was a long time ago (where Bravos is now at the corner of Newport and Bacon). Zeke’s had a take-out window right there on Bacon.

My mother used to serve us homemade fried chicken every Sunday as we watched TV. She had one of those large frying pots. So, I came to love the crispy, juicy morsels on the bone.

But dang, it’s really tough to get good fried chicken in San Diego. Why is that? Isn’t San Diego supposed to be part of the South? I have relatives in Atlanta and every time I go visit, I immediately go into a food store and grab freshly-made pieces right off the counter – pieces that are better than most places here. Coops in Lemon Grove not withstanding.

Maybe it’s about to change.

Martin Robles and Bruno Elias are opening – or already have opened – ChickenHeadz – a fried chicken place right where Livingston’s used to be, 5026 Newport. Both used to work at Hodad’s (Elias for 17 years, Robles 10), so they know Newport, OB and restaurants well. Robles told the Beacon:

“It’s counter service with items on the menu that are geared toward beach eats, like fried chicken on a stick. We’ve got a parfait cup so you can walk and eat at the same time. Everything is catered to keep people moving toward the beach. You want to be able to walk around with your goodies and enjoy everything while you’re around here.”

ChickenHeadz offers the following:

the classic bone-in chicken four- and eight-piece family meals,

chicken strips and

two signature sandwiches: the yardbird, a classic fried-chicken sandwich, and a po’boy, the eatery’s take on the classic po’boy sandwich on a French roll with house-made tequila lime Cole slaw.

chicken wings with buffalo ranch sauce

combo fried chicken meals with cornbread, chicken & waffles, and

an array of sides and extras like mac n’ cheese, mashed potatoes with gravy, popcorn chicken, fried pickles and green beans and the restaurant’s trademark fried mushrooms.

Elias told The Beacon:

“We all started out in the kitchen back in the day prepping, frying, and slowly moving our way up. We’d been thinking about doing something on the side. Once the pandemic hit, it just motivated us to start looking into the ideas that we had. Fried chicken was definitely one of them.”

Robles added:

“We all started out in the back learning all aspects of the business. It’s not life or death. “It’s lunch and dinner.”

That was a favorite phrase of Mike Hardin.

Elias said:

“We’re learning as we go. But this is where the whole Bossman-Hodad’s alumni thing comes in. We took a lot of things that we learned from there and it made the journey so much easier.”

Robles:

“During the pandemic down time it was a cool time to come in here as we rebuilt the inside of this old classic Mexican restaurant. We were just looking forward to opening up to the public and giving a different visual perception as well.”

Here’s their facebook.