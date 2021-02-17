Are You Interested in Being a Part of Your Ocean Beach Community Governance? OB Planning Board Election and Candidate Forms.

by OBPB

The OB Planning Board is holding elections on March 3, 2021. If you’ve attended a Planning Board meeting within the LAST 12 months, are at least 18, and live, own property or own a business within the OB Planning Area, the Planning Board invites you to submit an application to be a WRITE-IN candidate. Please submit your application by March 2, 2021.

Elections

3 Ways to Vote in 2021

By mail: Print and mail your voter registration form and ballot to Ocean Beach Planning Board, 4876 Santa Monica Ave. #133, San Diego, CA 92107. Must be in our mail box by 4 pm, March 3, 2021 to be counted.

By drop box: Print and hand deliver your voter registration form and ballot to the Ocean Beach Business Center, 4876 Santa Monica Ave. Must be in our drop box by 4 pm, March 3, 2021 to be counted.

Vote online: Click here to vote online. Online voting will close 8 pm, March 3, 2020. (link will open a cognito forms page)

The votes will be tabulated on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Voter Eligibility & Instructions

All members of the community who reside, own property or own/operate a business within the OB Community Plan Area are eligible to vote in the election.

If you are eligible in multiple Districts, you still may ONLY vote in 1 District.

Community members can only vote for the candidate representing their district AND an at-large candidate.

All voters must submit a voter registration form with their ballot.

All mail in ballots must include voter registration form, proof of residency and ballot. It is not necessary to be a state or county registered voter but you must show proof that you reside, own property or have a business in the Ocean Beach Planning Area.

Addresses outside of planning area boundaries are not eligible to vote.

2021 Board Member/Candidate Eligibility & Instructions

Eight seats will be up for election this year (2021), one from each of the seven Districts in the OB Community Plan Area and one At-Large seat. View current incumbents. If elected, members will serve a two-year term. Board members are voluntary and receive no compensation.

All persons who meet the eligibility criteria below may apply for a seat on the Ocean Beach Planning Board.

PLEASE NOTE: application period for candidates to get their names on the ballot has closed. Write-in candidates will still be accepted with approved application and criteria, prior to March 2, 2021.

Download Candidate Application

Candidates must be

18 years of age

Must be one (1) of the following: Resident, Property Owner/Agent, Business Owner/Licensee, within the OB Community Plan Area (see map), for more than 30 days.

Have documented attendance at one of the Board’s last 12 meetings prior to the 2021 election.

It is NOT necessary to be a registered voter with the state or county government.

In addition, to be eligible candidates must:

SUBMIT APPLICATION: Submit your application by February 3, 2021. Submit your application via e-mail.

Important: candidates who do not submit an application by the February 3, 2021 meeting will be a write-in candidate only. To have your name on the ballot, you must have your application into the Board and announce candidacy by February 3, 2021.

GATHER SIGNATURES: obtain 20 signatures from the district in which they are seeking a seat. Candidates seeking an At-Large seat may solicit 20 signatures from ANY district/s. Signatures must be from district residents, property owners, or business owners/licensees. Any current board member who had been appointed to a seat within the year but are running for re-election do not need to obtain new signatures. You will need to obtain the balance of 20 signatures as previously obtained signatures will be counted toward the election requirement. Important: signature gathering has been suspended for the 2021 election due to the City of San Diego’s social distancing guidelines for CPG elections.

Please complete your application in its entirety and submit it with your signatures via email to elections@oceanbeachplanning.org or by mail to 4876 Santa Monica Avenue #133 San Diego, CA 92107. Applications not received by March 3, 2021 will not be eligible.

Vacant Seats/Appointments

Appointments may be made to a vacant seat when an empty seat becomes available. Appointments are made April-February.

Candidates applying for a vacated seat must…

Submit an application. Submit your application via e-mail.

Obtain at least 10 signatures from the district in which you are seeking a seat . Important: signature gathering has been suspended for the 2021 election due to the City of San Diego’s social distancing guidelines for CPG elections.

. Have documented attendance at one of the Board’s last 12 meetings PRIOR to the election.

Present yourself to the Board at a regularly scheduled Board meeting and announce intention to apply for a seat.

The Board will vote on all appointments.

For any additional questions please email us