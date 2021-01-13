Serial Killer of Homeless Men – Including OBcean – Sentenced to 4 Life Sentences

On Tuesday, Jan. 12, the serial killer of homeless men, Jon David Guerrero, was sentenced to four life sentences without parole, plus an additional 143 years to life in prison. One of those homeless men was an Ocean Beach man, Shawn Mitchell Longley.

Guerrero, 42, pleaded guilty on Jan. 27, 2020 to murdering four homeless men during a grisly serial killing spree in 2016. Four of the sleeping, homeless men were stabbed to death with rail spikes and two of those were set on fire.

Guerrero also pleaded guilty to five counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of arson. He agreed to be sentenced to four consecutive life terms in prison without the possibility of parole and an additional 143 years to life in prison. This will occur on May 1. The charges stem from his attacks on 12 men and one woman over six months between February and July 2016.

Guerrero is diagnosed with schizophrenia, and he had been treated at Patton State Hospital, then returned to court where he was recently pronounced mentally competent in order to stand trial. He has a history of arrests and mental competency hearings.

So, why did Guerrero do it – besides his mental issues? His first victim – who survived a knife attack by Guerrero – asked him, ‘Why did you do this to me?’ Guerrero replied, “Because you’re a bum.”

We also join again, in thanking the vigilant San Diego police officers who finally arrested Guerrero.

As a sidenote, the OB Rag was the only media outlet to call Guerrero a “serial killer”, whereas San Diego’s mainstream media did not want to touch that headline. Came you imagine? “Serial Killer on the Loose in San Diego.” Nobody wanted that headline to scream out and scare tourists and future tourists and STVR investors.