San Diego Police Sided With Pro-Trump Supporters During Clash in Pacific Beach on Saturday

Some observers questions whether police showed bias in the way they responded to Trump supporters versus counterprotesters, some of whom identified as anti-fascist

By David Hernandez / San Diego Union-Tribune / Jan. 11, 2021

When San Diego police declared an unlawful assembly during dueling protests in Pacific Beach on Saturday, Trump supporters stood on one side of a line of officers. Counterprotesters, some of whom identified as anti-fascist, stood on the other side of the police formation.

The Union-Tribune reported that both sides had skirmished quite a bit that day.

But it turns out the order to disperse applied only to one side — the group of counterprotesters, some of whom threw bottles, rocks and eggs at officers, a police spokesman said Monday.

Three counterprotesters were arrested: two adults who police said failed to disperse and a juvenile accused of assaulting an officer.

The police response to the two demonstrations raised questions among some observers about whether police showed bias based on race and/or ideology.

NAACP San Diego Branch President Francine Maxwell said she received calls from community members who “felt some of the officers were favoring one side over the other.”

Police spokesman Lt. Shawn Takeuchi said: “The goal of the department was to maintain peace regardless of ideology and belief.” In an email, he added that officers respond to demonstrations based on the actions of the protesters they encounter.

“We understand community members want their voices heard and the First Amendment protects this right,” Takeuchi said in the email. “However, when a group begins exhibiting violent behavior such as throwing eggs, rocks and bottles, we will take steps to stop the violence. The behavior of the crowd dictates our actions.”

He said the crowd of Trump supporters didn’t throw items at counterprotesters or officers.

Kylee Belanger, director of the San Diego National Lawyers Guild Legal Observer Program, who documented Saturday’s police response, said she believes the Police Department showed clear bias. She said the “combat” on both sides of the protests appeared mutual but police didn’t deal with Trump supporters in the same way they policed counterprotesters.

She said Trump supporters walked around a line of officers to the side where counterprotesters were and heckled them. She pointed to an instance in which she said a Trump supporter walked up to a woman writing with chalk on the road in front of a line of officers and pushed her down. Officers “let him go back through their line without repercussions,” Belanger said.

“I strongly believe that not declaring unlawful assembly for both sides was clear bias,” Belanger said.

The tense encounter between Trump supporters and counterprotesters, who included Black Lives Matter supporters and self-described anti-fascists, began about 1 p.m. near Crystal Pier. The counterprotesters held signs that denounced President Donald Trump, as well as one that said, “No Nazis in PB.”

