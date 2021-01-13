House Impeaches Trump for Second Time

10 Republicans Vote to Impeach

Today, Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 4:30 pm ET or there about, the US House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump for the second time.

By a bi-partisan vote of 232 to 197 impeached Trump. 221 Democrats and 10 House Republicans voted to uphold the resolution.

Never before in American history, has a president ever been impeached twice.

Trump was impeached for insurrection – on charges that grew out of his assault on the Capitol and insurrection against our government.

The one article of impeachment will then be sent to the Senate. However, current Senate leader Mitch McConnell confirmed earlier today that the Senate would not take it up until after Biden’s inauguration.

Impeachment is an indictment, not a conviction of the charges. The Senate holds a trial and then needs a two-thirds vote to convict.

Trump was first impeached in December 2019, but was not convicted in the Senate.