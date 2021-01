Ocean Beach in 1978

Here’s a Channel 8 news report about Ocean Beach in 1978 by reporter Cathy Clark.

It’s a great journey down memory lane for some – those of us who lived in OB that year.

But also, it’s a reminder of the problems OB has had over the decades. Check out the complaints by residents, businesses and visitors – do they sound similar?

The young man interviewed from the OB Planning Board is Lars Tolleson, one of the very first board members – having been elected in 1976.