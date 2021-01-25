GoFundMe Page Set Up to Help Mother’s Saloon in Ocean Beach Rebuild

A GoFundMe page has been established to help Mother’s Saloon in Ocean Beach rebuild. The restaurant suffered a major fire over the weekend.

The organizers are hoping to raised $20,000. As of this writing, $13,326 has been raised by 159 donors.

