GoFundMe Page Set Up to Help Mother’s Saloon in Ocean Beach Rebuild

A GoFundMe page has been established to help Mother’s Saloon in Ocean Beach rebuild. The restaurant suffered a major fire over the weekend.
The organizers are hoping to raised $20,000. As of this writing, $13,326 has been raised by 159 donors.
by Staff on January 25, 2021 · 0 comments
in Ocean Beach
