Former San Diegan Peter Navarro Exits White House

Older San Diegans who know their local history might get a chuckle – or grimace – over this photo of Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro exiting the West Wing.

These days White House staff are getting the hell outta Dodge and taking their mementos with them.

Navarro, a former San Diegan, has been the Trump White House’s extremist China hawk who invented a fictional economics expert to bolster his arguments about China.

Here he’s leaving with a framed photograph of Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 2018 G20, in a CNN photo taken Jan. 13, 2021.