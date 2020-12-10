Virtual Holiday Gala and Auction, Food & Toy Drive Still On in Ocean Beach

From the OB Town Council:

A thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices.

For a brief moment, we embodied this idea last weekend at the 2020 OB Holiday Reverse-Parade. In the midst of intense uncertainty, OBceans came together safely to continue a 41-year tradition of marking the beginning of the Holiday season in Ocean Beach.

Over 625 cars waited in line to come through the reverse-parade. We’re so thankful for this community and the ways you continue to show up and spark joy. We all need that type of communal joy, as the saying goes, now more than ever.

That said, we have a few more ways to engage this holiday season!

This Saturday is our first ever, Virtual Holiday Gala and Auction. This year, we’re combining the Holiday Auction with our community awards, The OBies, and the announcement of our Reverse-Parade winners. The Auction is traditionally one of our biggest fundraisers of the year, and we’re excited to bring it straight to your homes this season.

Finally, the Food & Toy Drive is in full swing. There are toy boxes around town and we’re gearing up to sort and pack boxes of holiday magic for those who could use a little extra this holiday season.

Normally, we accept food donations from the community, but health guidelines require that we purchase our food direct from suppliers this year. Many of you have been extremely generous financially, which will enable us to pack boxes full of nutritious and delicious food.

We hope that you’ll join us as you are able and give generously as you can.

December 12 • 7-8pm

live and silent auction, awards, and more

from the comfort of your living room

The one-hour live-streamed Gala will be available to all, at no cost, at obgalastream.com.

WATCH THE VIRTUAL GALA LIVESTREAM

To buy raffle tickets and participate in the auction, just head to obgala.com and purchase your ticket for only $1!

One benefit of the online format is that the auction is OPEN NOW to bid on items from the comfort of your home. You can bid through the end of the Virtual Gala (roughly 8pm on Saturday). So get in there now and start placing bids!

REGISTER AND BID ON AUCTION ITEMS – making magic for OB families & seniors

A staple of the holidays in Ocean Beach, this year the Food & Toy Drive aims to serve over 150 families and seniors in need with food and gifts. More folks than ever are in need of an extra dose of holiday joy this year, and we need your help to make it happen.

If you would like to be a recipient of the community’s generosity this year, can volunteer to deliver the magic on December 19, or would like to contribute financially – let’s all come together to bring extra joy to our community in 2020.

Apply to receive Food & Toys

Volunteer for the Food & Toy Drive

Donate to the Food & Toy Drive



Our work is simply impossible without the generous gifts of time and financial support from our community. We received an incredible gift from the Yeng Family and Skrewball Whiskey’s “Skrew It Forward Campaign” to match, dollar for dollar, all donations to The Holidays are Happening campaign, up to $10,000. Funds raised through this campaign will offset the cost of all of our holiday initiatives. If you’re able, we invite you to give here:

I’ll donate + would like my donation matched!