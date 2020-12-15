Restaurant Review: Z & F Chinese Food in Point Loma

Restaurant Review

Z & F Chinese Food

2907 Shelter Island Dr., #104

San Diego, CA 92106

619-269-7668

Cooking for One Ain’t Fun – Part 2

By Judi Curry

Last week I ordered several items from another Chinese restaurant in the OB/ Pt. Loma area. Needless to say I wasn’t too happy with it, and decided that I would start looking about the area to find one that was more to more liking. I had had food from Z & F before, and decided to try them again.

I don’t know about you, but I have been very cold these past few weeks. (So cold I asked my physician to run a T3 test to see if my thyroid was deficient because I have never been susceptible to cold before. It was ok.)

The one thing I was very disappointed in at the other restaurant was the Won Ton Soup, so this time I decided to order 3 of the 4 soups they had listed on the menu. If you read the previous review, you saw that I was very surprised at how small the serving was of the soup. The price at Z & F was more expensive – $8.95 compared to $4.13, but I just wanted some hot soup to warm this cold body.

I chose the Won Ton Soup, the Hot Sour Soup ($7.95) and the Egg Drop Soup ($7.95). I also ordered one vegetable egg roll ($1.50) to compare it with the egg roll from the other establishment. That egg roll was $1.68.

I have to say that I was pleasantly surprised by the size of the containers of the soup. There really is enough here to feed 3 people, or, in my case, for three nights. And, they were hot upon arrival so I could “dig in” immediately. I tried the Won Ton Soup first and it was delicious. The Won Ton were fresh; the vegetables were plentiful and cooked just long enough. The flavors blended in well, and I enjoyed it immensely.

Next I tried the Hot and Sour Soup. Although quite spicy, it too was delicious. The fresh vegetables added to the flavor and they were cooked just long enough to feel the “crunch” while slurping the soup! Even though, it was a little bit too spicy for my taste, you can rest assured that I will finish the entire container because it was that good.

I was not as impressed with the Egg Drop Soup. It appeared to have too much gelatin in the stock. (I am not sure if it was, in fact, gelatin, but it quickly hardened up while waiting for me to taste it.) I did not add any water to it because I wanted to taste it as it was made, but I am fairly certain that I will need to add some to it this evening to make it more palatable.

The egg roll was smaller than the one I had at the previous restaurant, and because of that not filled with as much as the original one. I would not order this one again.

All in all, I enjoyed the soups from Z & F much more than the one in the previous review. However, here is the kicker! The original order was $23.90. Delivery was free; I had the Won Ton Soup, the Egg Roll, Cream Cheese Wonton’s, and an order of Crispy Shrimp. The total for the three soups, albeit a lot more than at the first place, and the egg roll came to $39.06! The order breakdown was $27.80 for the food; tax was $7.09! a $2.99 delivery fee was waived, and I gave a 15% tip of $4.37.

Was it worth it?

I would be hard put to say it was. Yes, I have “dinner” for three nights so looking at it that way perhaps it was, BUT would I do it again? No, I don’t think so. I could make three soups at home that would last three days for a lot less money. Although enjoyable, it is way beyond my budget on a regular basis.

And unlike the first fortune cookie I received telling me that I was going to get a sports contract, this fortune cookie was more “right on.” It said that “you are vigorous in words and action”.

Next week I will try a third Chinese restaurant in the area.