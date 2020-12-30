County Health: Avoid Coastal Waters for 3 Days After Tuesday’s Rain

General Rain Advisory in Effect

The Department of Environmental Health has issued a GENERAL RAIN ADVISORY for the coastal waters of San Diego County due to contamination by urban runoff following rain.

Swimmers, surfers, and other ocean users are warned that levels of bacteria can rise significantly in ocean waters, especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers, and lagoon outlets that discharge urban runoff.

Activities such as swimming, surfing and diving should be avoided for 72 hours following rain.

The most recent rain event occurred December 29, 2020.

The GENERAL RAIN ADVISORY for urban runoff contamination applies to beaches from San Onofre State Beach south to Border Field, including Mission Bay and San Diego Bay. While many coastal outlets are posted with permanent metal warning signs, additional temporary signs are not posted for General Advisories.

When a General Advisory is issued:

When are advisories issued?

General (Rain) advisories are issued when rainfall equal to or greater than 0.20 inch is received in coastal or valley areas of San Diego County. This can lead to elevated bacterial levels in ocean and bay water, especially those located adjacent to storm drains, creeks, rivers, and lagoon outlets.

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) advises beach users to avoid contact with ocean and bay water for a period of 72 hours after rainfall ends. Signage is not posted for general advisories.