Christmas Tree Rant

OB Christmas Tree 2020

By Geoff Page

Another beautiful local tree was donated by some residents to be the OB Christmas tree at the foot of Newport this year. It’s a Star Pine and was growing in the upper part of Del Mar Avenue. I decided to check it out when I heard about it on Tuesday from friend who lives near where the tree was.

I went by the location and saw what was left of the tree lying about the yard, not yet cleaned up. A piece of the trunk was among the debris and it was at least two feet in diameter. I was originally told the tree was so large that only a part of it was used.

I rang the doorbell to the residence and a woman answered after a moment. She was quite elderly. I asked why the tree was taken down wondering if it was unhealthy. Her answer was that they were concerned the tree might blow over and hurt the neighbors like the tree that blew over two years ago on Santa Barbara. I asked if an arborist had looked at it and she said no.

It seemed the only reason the tree came down was fear, although this was not the reason they gave the OB Town Council. I explained to her that the tree on Santa Barbara was a Torrey that came down because the root system was cut off to accommodate some construction, damaging the tree’s ability to stay anchored. The damage was on the west side of the tree and it fell to the east.

The Star Pine was not near the house structure, it was in the front yard close to the sidewalk a good distance from the homes as the Google Earth picture show. I stopped at another home with a much larger Star Pine much closer to the house and asked if they had any problems with the root system and was told no.

I then went to the OB Town Council that handles the tree every year. This is a very dedicated group of hard-working locals who have nothing but the best interests of the community at heart. But, even the best intentions can have consequences. I asked three questions and they were very gracious in responding quickly.

How did the Town Council come in contact with the home owners?

“This year, the home owners actually reached out to us! Most years we post on facebook, email our members, etc. that we are looking for a tree. This year we received an email from the home owners earlier in the year that they had a tree that needs to come down, and may be a good candidate for the Holiday Tree. We took a look, had the arborist approve, and agreed that this would make a fantastic OB Holiday Tree!

That said, the process is not always that easy! We are often scrambling to find a suitable candidate. And even this year had its difficulties, as originally the arborist said this tree would not be able to work, due to its complicated split (there were two tops of this tree.. one trunk).”

Was there a reason the tree had to come down?

“Yes, the home owners indicated they were planning to remove the tree anyways. It had gotten too large and was uprooting their entry way and overtaking some of their neighbors property. We make sure every year to select trees that NEED to be removed – either because they’re uprooting sidewalks, getting in the way of electric wires, etc. We do NOT take healthy trees out of the ground, just for the sake of it! There always needs to be a reason it needs to get removed.”

What does it cost the Town Council to remove such a tree and to plant it in the sand.

“It’s not cheap! Luckily a lot of the services get donated, and we have a handful of people who have been donating their time for decades for this tree. The tree cutting itself, for example, is donated. The flat bed truck used to take it from point A to point B is donated. The electric support is donated. However, the crane, the fencing, the ornaments, the permit from the city all adds up! This year we are looking at $3,500. It would obviously be a lot more without the donations. That’s why it’s such a win-win for OBTC and the homeowners. We save them a lot of money by doing the service for them.”

The Town Council’s motives are certainly to serve the community and add to the Christmas cheer. No question about that. But, I think everyone needs to rethink this tradition.

Notice that the reasons for the tree removal the Town Council was given did not match what I was told by the homeowner. I have another theory. When I stopped to talk to the other resident about the Star Pine in their yard, they said they loved it. The only criticism they had was that it dropped a lot of material. A ha.

When the donated trees are removed, there is no cost to the homeowner as can be seen by the Town Council’s explanation of how the costs are covered. My theory is that the old couple living on the site was tired of cleaning up the mess and saw a way to have someone else pay to remove the large tree. I did not see any uprooting of the entry way or any obvious problem with the neighbor’s property. Frankly, neither would be a good reason for killing this big tree.

But, safety, ah, that is the best card of all to play. Who can argue with safety? The problem is that there seems to be no evidence the tree was diseased or in any danger of failing.

The residence is a very large, expensive home. At least from that perspective, it did not appear that the homeowners could not afford to remove the tree. But, who can argue with a free removal whether you have the money or not? My guess is that the homeowners learned that the OBTC would take the tree at no cost, probably after reading about past donations, and took advantage of it.

The point of all this is that I think the Town Council has created a bit of a monster, unintentionally. I have checked on some trees in the past, some were questionable and others had very legitimate reasons for being removed, like damaging foundations. But, the only trouble with this tree was probably that its owners were tired of picking up after it. Would they have incurred the cost to remove it if they were not able to have someone pay for it? Can’t say for sure but the cost of removing and disposing of such a big tree would be considerable.

Personally, I think killing any tree for a few weeks of a specific religious holiday is a shame. Especially a Point Loma tree – where we need our trees. When it was growing, it could be appreciated by people of all religions or no religions at all. Now, it is dead and appreciated by only the Christian world until it is hauled off and disposed of after Christmas.

I would love to see the Town Council consider banning any local donations of trees growing in Point Loma. Take away the incentive to save money, and to appear altruistic at the same time, that has been, again, unintentionally, created. There are other parts of the world where there are lots of trees, our local mountains for starters. In the past, the tree used to be purchased in northern California, I believe, and trucked here. This new tradition of taking local trees is harming the community far more than the tradition of having a tree for a few weeks is worth.

It would be really great to put an end to this tradition of killing trees entirely. There are plenty of Christmas decorations everywhere, can’t we be satisfied with that?